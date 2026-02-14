Kartik Aaryan Dines At 86-Year-Old Delhi Restaraunt, Kwality; Know What Makes The Eatery Iconic

Kartik Aaryan has been shooting in New Delhi for the past few days. Photos and videos of the actor from the Laxmi Nagar Metro Station and India Gate surfaced on social media. While the details of his shoot in the National Capital remain unknown, he was spotted at one of the city's most popular eateries, Kwality. The actor was surrounded by his friends and team, and appeared to be between work.

Located in the heart of Delhi's Connaught Place, Kwality is an 86-year-old restaraunt that has stood the test of time. While new spots open and old ones pull down their shutters, almost every weekend in the city, this CP eatery has survived a ton and has now become a culinary landmark. For generations of food lovers, this iconic restaurant is not just about a meal, but also about hospitality and heritage.



Founded in 1940 by Pishori Lal Lamba, Kwality began its journey during the pre-Independence era, as an ice cream parlour. It quickly became popular among Delhi’s elite and government officials, especially due to its prime location in Connaught Place. Over the decades, it evolved into a favourite gathering spot for politicians, business families, artists and tourists alike, including the late actress Nargis. The restaurant boasts an old-world charm coupled with classic interiors, attentive service and a traditional North Indian menu. The interiors of the eatery are cosy with a perfect setting for intimate meals. Walls of the restaurants are adorned with monochrome pictures of Connaught Place from the pre-Independence era. Italian marble makes up the floors, and long, red drapes add to the regality of the establishment.



Kwality is often credited with popularising several iconic North Indian dishes that are now staples across the country. Its rich and creamy butter chicken, indulgent dal makhani and perfectly spiced kebabs have earned a loyal following. The restaurant is particularly famous for its chole bhature, which is also one of Delhi's staple dishes. The commitment to authenticity is one of the key reasons why diners keep returning to the 86-year-old restaraunt. For many Delhiites, visiting Kwality is a cherished tradition that bridges generations. Despite the rise of modern cafés and global restaurant chains, Kwality has managed to retain its identity. Kartik Aaryan's visit to the restaraunt is sure to highlight its popularity. Food is a big part of the cultural fabric of Delhi, and Kwality contributes significantly to it.



