Yakhni Pulao: Know The Popular Dish's History And Its Cultural Significance

Yakhni Pulao is one of the few Indian dishes that Indians have loved hogging on for ages. With Yakhni Pulao being made in different styles in different cultures, it is an indigenous dish that involves practised technique and meticulously measured ingredients. The word is derived from the Persian word Yakhni, which means the stock of broth. It is generally believed that the popular dish originated in the middle east. Here are the details about how it made its way to India.

History of Yakhni Pulao

Yakhni is a yoghurt

saffron based mutton broth, which is made using meat and aromatics. The list of spices used includes fennel seeds, dry ginger powder, cinnamon, cloves, black and green cardamom. Yoghurt is another ingredient which acts as a binding agent, bringing these flavours together and giving this pulao its unique flavour. Yakhni is an integral part of the Kashmiri cuisine in India, which has arrived through Pakistani and Afghani cultures and spices. Considered as a gateway for the Mughal invaders to reach India, Afghanistan is the origin of Yakhni Pulao. Apparently, Yakhni Pulao has made its way in India through the Mughal invaders, which was used as a substitute for Biryani.

An interesting story which traces the origins of Yakhni Pulao is that when an anonymous Afghan king once visited the army barracks and found the army personnel under-nourished, he ordered the chef to prepare a vegetarian substitute for biryani which provided balanced nutrition in the right proportion, and thus the Yakhni Pulao was created.

