Here's How To Make Macher Dompokht An Authentic Bengali Dish That's Simply Mouthwatering

Fish is the eternal love of all Bengalis since forever. Macher Dompokht is one such Bengali dish which can easily take away the heart of anyone, leaving them drooling over the heavenly flavour of the rohu fish and deliciously seasoned yoghurt. The rich gravy made with yoghurt, ups the flavour game so high, that it makes this Macher Dompokht recipe simply irresistible for everyone. Coming fresh out of the authentic kitchens of West Bengal, this scrumptious fish recipe is perfect for a great main course dish in West Bengal. The accurate measurements of all those delicious ingredients work like a charm and make everyone lick their fingers endlessly. The salt coated rohu fish is marinated in a marinade made of poppy seed paste, onion paste, almond paste, green chilli and yoghurt, and simmered along with fried onions to get that rich gravy or paste. Read ahead to about how to make Macher Dompokht at home.
Ingredients
(Five servings)
For the dish
- 800 gm rohu fish
- 1 1/2 tablespoon onion
- 200 gm ghee
For marination
- 3/4 tablespoon onion paste
- 3/4 tablespoon green chilli
- 2 cup yoghurt (curd)
- 3/4 tablespoon poppy seed paste
- 3/4 tablespoon almond paste
- 5 tablespoon raisins
How to make?
- To prepare this scrumptious dish, pre-heat a little ghee on a non-stick flat-bottomed pan.
- Sprinkle salt over the rohu fish slices and place them on the hot melted ghee.
- On a low flame, saute the fish slices for a while or until lightly brown in colour.
- After the fish is sauteed, drain the oil and keep the fish aside.
- Then, in a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine onion paste, poppy seed paste, almond paste, green chillies, yoghurt and raisins.
- Stir the mixture to make a well-incorporated marinade for the fish slices.
- Now, pour the marinade over the sauteed fish slices and marinate for around 30 minutes to an hour. (Note: Any longer than the mentioned duration may make the fish go mushy).
- While the fish is being marinated, start heating ghee in a non-stick deep frying pan on a medium flame.
- After the ghee is hot enough, add chopped onion pieces and fry until tender and transparent.
- Then, add the marinated fish to the fried onions and again fry them both for a while, keeping a medium flame.
- Turn down the flame to the lowest and start simmering the fish mixture for about 5 to 7 minutes.\
- Drizzle a spoonful of ghee as garnishment and turn off the flame.
- The delicious dish is ready to be served hot.