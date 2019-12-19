Baked Rosogulla | Know How To Prepare This Delicious Bengali Sweet-dish At Home?

Baked Rosogulla is an authentic Bengali recipe that has been the favourite among all the sweet lovers, all over the world. This heavenly dessert is made using khoya, condensed milk, sugar, rosogullas, milk, saffron rose water, and unsalted pistachios. The addition of pistachios and saffron makes it even more mouth-watering. Best served on every occasion, the recipe of the dish will surely win the heart of all the guests. This delicious sweet dish can make you want to miss the main course, and straight away go for desserts. The recipe for baked rosogulla is very easy and can easily be prepared at home. Read ahead to know the recipe-

Recipe for Baked Rosogulla

(Four servings)

Ingredients

8 premade rosogulla

200 ml condensed milk

1 cup milk

8 crushed unsalted pistachios

6 drops rose water

1/2 cup crushed lightly khoya

100 gm sugar

1/2 teaspoon powdered green cardamom

1/2 teaspoon saffron

How to make?

To prepare baked rosogulla, keep them dried by squeezing out the sugar syrup.

Take a bowl and mix together sugar, khoya, rose water, milk, condensed milk, and cardamom powder.

Roll and cover the baked rosgollas in the milk mixture and arrange it in the baking dish.

Add the remaining milk mixture over the rosgollas and make sure that the rosogullas are entirely dipped in it.

Place the baking dish in a pre-heated oven.

Bake the rosgollas in the oven for 15-20 minutes at 180 °C and take them out from the oven.

Let it cool down.

Garnish with saffron strands and crushed pistachio nuts.

After garnishing, place the dish back in the oven for 5 more minutes at 180 °C.

This will make the top layer of the rosgollas roasted and make it look brown.

Once done, take the dish out from the oven.

The dish is ready to be served hot and enjoyed.

