Joe Bastianich's Journey; From A Bond Trader To A Successful Chef

Joseph Bastianich is a popular American restaurateur and television personality. Along with partners Lidia Bastianich and Mario Batali, he co-owns about thirty restaurants across four countries. Reportedly, he was earlier working as a bond trader but later switched his career and stepped into the food industry.

According to many reports, he opened Becco, an Italian restaurant with his mother Lidia Bastianich in 1993. He then partnered with Mario Batali to open Babbo Ristorante e Enoteca, an Italian restaurant and it was also the first Italian restaurant to gain an award in 40 years. Later they opened seven more restaurants in New York. Reportedly, in 2010, one of his restaurants, Del Posto received a four-star review from a leading daily of New York.

The 51-year-old chef was also in the judges' panel of American MasterChef series. Later, he was replaced in 2015. However, he has returned to the judging panel as a full-time judge on MasterChef since season 9, which started in June 2018. He was also a judge on MasterChef Italia for its first 8 seasons. Reportedly, in May 2019, he announced his retirement from MasterChef Italia to dedicate himself to his passion for music and in the same year, he released his first album titled Aka Joe. Recent reports state that in late January 2020, he will be a part of a musical concert tour around Italy.

He has also featured as a guest judge on MasterChef Canada's season 1. He co-starred along with Tim Love in the American reality show Restaurant Startup. Joe also made a special appearance in the 2015 television film An American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success as a judge in a fictional season of MasterChef Junior. According to the speculations, he will also serve as a judge on the judging panel of Italia's Got Talent and Family Food Fight Italia, airing in the spring of 2020.