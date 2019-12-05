Audra Morrice: The Celebrity Chef's Inspiring Journey To Fame And Success

Famous for her stints on several cooking shows in the east, Audra Morrice is one of the few female chefs who has time and again managed to redefine norms with her innumerable contributions to the culinary industry. Author to several cookbooks, Audra Morrice is famous for her expertise in Indian and Asian flavours. Here are a few details about the popular celebrity chef-

Audra Morrrice’s culinary journey

Born to an Indian father and a Chinese mother, Audra Morrice spent her formative years in a culturally rich country of Singapore. A graduated in Economics, Audra left her successful career in telecommunications to follow her passion for food. Audra Morrice kick-started her culinary journey by participating in the globally-acclaimed show, MasterChef Australia 2012. Post the show, Audra Morrice started her catering business in Sydney for both, private and corporate events. Audra also gives lessons in hands-on cooking classes in the city, as the ace chef conducts corporate programs in Sydney and Singapore. Audra has an acclaimed appreciation for her cooking style, which is eclectically Asian, drawing influence from her Singaporean Chinese-Indian heritage.

In 2015, Audra Morrice was roped in as a judge on MasterChef Singapore along with the Michelin-star chef, Bruno Menard and the famous restaurateur, Susur Lee. Audra has also authored the bestselling cookbook, My Kitchen, Your Table. In 2017, Audra Morrice launched her ver own Laguna Phuket Food and Music Festival. The success of the event earned Audra huge accolades and appreciation from the governor of Phuket as well as the Tourism Authority of Thailand. Currently, Audra Morrice is an ambassador with Singapore tourism.

