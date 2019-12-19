Know Your Mumbai: Best Cafes In Lower Parel That You Can't Visit Only Once

The hustle and bustle of Mumbai city is what makes it different from the other cities. The fast-paced lives of Mumbaikars call for spots that offer everything on-the-go! The city has a perfect balance between street food vendors and fine dines. While there are a number of pubs and clubs at every corner, Mumbai also has beautiful cafes that offer good food and ambience. Here is a list of five cafes one must know of at Lower Parel, Mumbai.

Grandmama’s Café

Grandmama’s Café is famous for its unique aesthetics and elaborate food menu. The café was designed by the owners, Mr Abhayraj Kohli and his wife Simar Kohli, themselves. The café offers American, Italian, and Parsi cuisines. It is also famous for its desserts.

Poetry by Love and Cheesecake

Poetry by Love and Cheesecake is a café and a dessert parlour. It has beautiful aesthetics and a long dessert menu to choose from. It is a popular choice for eating desserts or stopping for a quick bite.

The Rolling Pin

In the middle of the hustling and bustling of the city, there lies a quaint yet distinctive café. The Rollin Pin café is a café and bakery that serves breakfast, lunch, dinner along with amazing bakery products. With an innovative menu, it is famous for its desserts and gluten-free pasta.

Tea Villa café

Tea Villa Café is a popular café and has many outlets in Mumbai and Pune. The café offers fast food, desserts, and tea. With a good ambience, the café is popular for its beverages.

FLEA Bazaar Cafe

This is another very popular café among the millennials. It serves street food, Mexican, Chinese, and Italian. With a unique, striking ambience that's perfect for Instagram pictures, the café is popular for its beverages too. It is a must-visit cafe.

