Camila Cabello's Five Best Dance Songs | Havana, Senorita And Others

Camila Cabello is a Cuban-American singer, songwriter and actor. The artist has several hit songs that are loved by the audiences. Read to know her popular dance songs.

Camila Cabello’s 5 best dance songs

Havana

The song is a single by Camila Cabello, featuring guest vocals from American rapper, Young Thug. It received an immense response from the audiences. Due to its rising success, Havana later became the official lead single of Cabello, replacing Crying in the Club. It reached number one in multiple countries including Australia, France, the United Kingdom and the U.S. The song guest stars LeLe Pons, LuJuan James and Noah Centineo with others. It has 840+ million views.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

The song is a single by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. It is said to be Cabello's debut single as a solo artist and was released as the lead single from the reissue of Mendes' debut studio album, Handwritten Revisited. The song has more than 330 million views. It reached the top 20 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and on the Canadian Hot 100.

OMG

The song is a promotional single by Camila Cabello, featuring guest vocals from American rapper, Quavo. It has a double hi-hat roll, flute flows and a smooth bass. The song entered the top 100 on charts from several countries, including the U.S, UK, Scotland, Australia and Portugal. It was most successful in Spain, where it reached a peak of 16, spending two consecutive weeks on the chart. The song has over 100 million views.

Señorita

The song features Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. It was released as the second single from Mendes’ third studio album named Shawn Mendes, after himself. It is also included on Cabello's second studio album, Romance and marks the duo’s second collaboration. The song reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, as well as thirty-five other countries including the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. It has more than 800 million views. Mendes and Cabello’s chemistry stole many hearts.

She Loves Control

The song is included in Camila Cabello’s debut album named, Camila. It is an electronica-tinged, dancehall-ready track including a Spanish guitar and a thumping bassline. The song received generally positive reviews from music critics, who commended its production. It has over 33 million views.

