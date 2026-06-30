Kulfi At Home: Ingredients And Full Recipe To Make This Delightful Summer Dessert

Kulfi is one of the most popular desserts in North India during summers. From street side to popular eateries, its creamy texture and sweet flavour are served and loved everywhere. If you wish to enjoy cold, creamy kulfi, you can make it at home instead of venturing out in the heat. Here is a simple recipe for making creamy, melt-in-the-mouth kulfi at home.

Also read: Superfoods For Changing Weather And How To Include Them In Your Diet

Ingredients for kulfi

Full-cream milk – 1 litre

Sugar – 1/2 cup

Cardamom powder – 1 teaspoon

Almonds and pistachios – 2–3 tablespoons

Saffron strands – 10–12

Mawa (khoya) – 1/4 cup

Kulfi is enoyed during summers | Image: Freepik

Also read: Tips To Make Bhatura As Fluffy As You Get On The Streets

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How to make kulfi at home?

– Take a heavy-bottomed pan, pour in one liter of full-cream milk and bring it to a boil over high heat. Once the milk starts boiling, reduce the heat to low-medium.

– Cook the milk until it reduces to about one-third of its original volume. While doing so, keep scraping the cream that collects on the sides of the pan and mixing it back into the milk.

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– Once the milk becomes thick and creamy, add sugar. The milk will thin out slightly after adding sugar, so cook it for another 5 minutes.

Adding khoya and condensed to kulfi improves its texture and flavour | Image: Freepik

– Now, add the soaked saffron, finely chopped almonds, pistachios and cardamom powder. Grate and add the mawa (dried whole milk/khoya) at this stage. Mix everything, cook for another 2 minutes and then turn off the heat.

– After turning off the heat, allow the Kulfi mixture to cool down completely to room temperature. The mixture will thicken further as it cools.

– Pour the mixture into Kulfi molds, plastic cups, or small earthen pots. Cover the openings of the molds tightly with aluminum foil to prevent ice crystals from forming inside. Make a small slit in the center of the foil and insert an ice cream stick. Finally, place them in the freezer to set for 7 to 8 hours or overnight.

– After removing the mould from the freezer, dip it in room-temperature water for a few seconds or rub it between your palms. This will make it easy to unmould the kulfi.