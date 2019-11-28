Kutch: Best Restaurants To Relish Scrumptious Food At The Popular Tourist Destination

Apart from being famous for its white-sand deserts, Kutch is also known for its exquisite Gujarati delicacies and cuisine. From buttery Undhiyu to Bajra Na Rotla, the locals of Kutch gorge on several delicacies which serve their taste palate well. It is home to several eateries which serve mouth-watering delicacies, making it difficult for people to decide where to eat. Here are some eateries in Kutch which stand out and are considered among the best.

Zorba The Budha

Zorba The Budha is considered as a paradise for vegetarians. Located in the heart of Kutch, Zorba The Budha is considered as one of the most famous restaurants of the Gujarati city. The eatery is known for its complex cuisine, as the restaurants infuse the Kachchi and the Marwadi cuisines. Besides being famous for its delicacies, the eatery also serves a wide range of curries and sauces for every dish which is popular among the locals. The restaurant is well known for its cosy and relaxing ambience.

Noorani Mahal

If a tourist is hunting for typical North Indian food in Kutch, Noorani Mahal is one of the most preferred options. It is famous for its infusion of North Indian and Kachchi cuisine. Noorani Mahal is among the few eateries in Kutch which serves Indian and Chinese dishes. It is located at a prime spot in Kutch and is famous for dishes like Chole Bhature and Rajma Chawal, which are among the bestsellers of the restaurants.

Neelam Restaurant

Located near Lal Tekri, Neelam restaurant is one of the most famous eateries in Kutch. The place is often filled with tourists and travellers, as the famous restaurant is located in Bhuj. The eatery is also famous for its ambience, as the place showcases the ancient Gujarati architecture style with a modern touch. Neelam Restaurant serves a wide range of South Indian, North Indian and Chinese cuisines to its guests.

