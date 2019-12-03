Lasagne: Best Places To Try Some Hot And Well-garnished Lasagne In Mumbai

Lasagne is a delicious dish comprising of various layers. Thin pasta sheets are used to make this lip-smacking dish. One can play with this dish and add ingredients according to their palate. Ideally, these thin pasta sheets are made by filling them with sauces and ingredients such as meats, vegetables, and cheese, that are later garnished on top with melted grated cheese. This unique Italian dish that is filled with a variety of flavors is sure to leave anyone wanting more. Listed below are the best places in Mumbai to find hot and flavourful Lasagnes:

Best Lasagne places in Mumbai

READ:Best Places In Mumbai To Try Some Lip-smacking Ragda Pattice

1) The Sassy Spoon

This place has one of the best Lasagne in the city. They are filled with layers of creamy red pasta sauce and veggies and garnished with basil and melting cheese. Among other dishes, there are some other must-try dishes one should check out when here, like the Baked Beetroot keftedes, Nutty Ricotta Ravioli, Mapo Tofu with soba noodles and the Very Berry Khatta. The desserts here are also among their specialties.

READ: Vegan Food: A List Of Some Of The Best Vegan Cafes In Mumbai

2) Pizza Express

This is another great place not just known for their delicious pizzas but also famous for some great lasagne. Pizza Express has many outlets in the city and is a great place to enjoy some hot lasagne with chic decor and your loved ones. It is one of the best lasagne places in Mumbai. Some other great dishes one can order here include the pollo salad, baked mushrooms, Risotto and Brushetta.

READ:Lasagna At Home: Easy And Simple Recipe Of The Famous Italian Dish At Home

3) Salt Water Cafe

This is another great place to try some unique Lamb Lasagna that is topped with generously sprinkled spinach leaves and ricotta cheese. This one is a signature dish out here and is very popular. The ambiance of this place is quirky and gets people bustling in and out of here often.