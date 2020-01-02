Leftover Rotis Can Be Turned Into Dishes With THESE Easy Recipes

Most Indians grow up eating rotis and do not think to have them twice a day either. However, there are ways in which they can be more than just a chapatti/roti. Stir up some of these amazing dishes and transform the roti into more than just the humble bread you thought it to be.

Tacos from leftover rotis

Prepare a filling of your choice. Take rotis and brush them with garlic butter on both sides. Poke holes in them to facilitate crispiness. Put in the oven and bake for around five minutes at 200 degrees Fahrenheit. Take them out and stuff them with the filing of your choice. Serve them with schezwan sauce to have a spicy taste.

Pizza from leftover rotis

Put a roti on a pan and add ghee or butter on it. Prepare classic pizza sauce or bring it from the grocery store. Choose your veggies. Smear the pizza sauce on rotis, followed by the veggies and a generous sprinkling of grated cheese. Sprinkle some pepper, chilli flakes and oregano to have a taste of pizza sizzlings. Cover the roti with a lid and put them in a low flame. Wait until ingredients are cooked, cheese gets melt and the base become crisper. Serve hot.

Leftover roti cutlets

Break rotis into small pieces and grind them to a rough mixture. Take a big bowl to add roti mixture, boiled and mashed potatoes, onions, carrots, lemon juice, sooji, coriander leaves, salt, and green chillies. Mix everything and knead like a dough. Rest for about 10 minutes. Take a little bit of oil on your palm and make patties with the mixture. Roll the patties in sooji, and place on a plate. Add oil to a skillet, and start adding the cutlets and cook. Flip over to get cooked from both sides. Cook till they become crispy and serve with tomato ketchup.

