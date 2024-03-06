×

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 22:18 IST

Lesser Known Kashmiri Delicacies To Try Out

If your wondering how to recreate the lesser known taste of Kashmir, try binging on these heritage dishes

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Kashmiri food
Kashmiri food | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kashmir is not only known as the traveller's paradise its scenic beauty, and rich-heritage but is also credited for introducing popular dishes like Rogan Josh and Gustaba, to the world. While the ones already mentioned are known to please the global pallete, there are lesser-known dishes that sizzle through the diner's taste buds, leaving their mark in inedible ink. Explore some of these culinary gems that reflect on the valley's explosive flavours. 

Tsaman

One such item is “Tsaman” aka Paneer cooked in mutiple variants, that is a testament to the versatility of this simple ingredient. Unlike the paneer dishes across the India, Kashmiri paneer can be fiery red with tomatoes, infused with turmeric, powerful spices added into a yogurt-based gravy. Each preparation offers a long-lasting pleasuring experience. 

Nadru Yakhni

Nadru Yakhni, a lotus stem consumed heavily by locals is seen through a new cooking lens. It is prepped in a creamy yogurt sauce with a mix of mild spices, to balance out flavours, that add to the slight crunch of lotus stem, and with lusciousness of the sauce.

Image credit: YouTube Screengrab

Haaq

For those seeking a wow moment, "Haaq" or Kashmiri greens, is a refreshing news for vegetarians. This simple, yet flavourful dish made with local greens simmered with minimal spices highlights the natural fragrance of the valley's veggies.

Image credit: YouTube Screengrab

Monje Haak

Lastly, "Monje Haak," a dish made from knol khol leaves, represents the ingenious use of seasonal vegetables in Kashmiri food. The leaves are cooked with spices and are often accompanied by the fried fish, that blends a mix of flavours and textures.

These closely-held dishes not only offer a glimpse into the valley's culinary traditions, while inviting food lovers to embark on a journey of flavourful discovery of Kashmiri cuisine that could lead to remarkable culinary experiences.

Published March 5th, 2024 at 22:18 IST

