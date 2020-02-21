'Mahashivratri 2020': 10 Dishes You Can Eat While Observing Fast On This Auspicious Day

Mahashivratri, also known as Padmarajarathri, is one of the most noteworthy and widely celebrated Hindu festivals. It is celebrated by a mass of people in the honour of Lord Shiva. Mahashivratri falls in the Hindu month of Phalgun.

On this day, many people observe the 'Nirjala Vrat', which means no consumption of water or food throughout the day. To all the devotees who pull off this form of fasting, reportedly devour fruits, milk, certain vegetables and non-grain items on completing the Mahashivratri Vrat for the whole day. Here's a list of food items to eat on Mahashivratri 2020.

Dishes to eat when you are observing fast on Mahashivratri

Sabudana khichdi (tapioca)

All the non-cereal dishes made of sabudana (tapioca pearls), buckwheat or ragi are eaten during the Vrat. Sabudana is high in calories and very wholesome. It is also a rich source of energy that makes it one of the prominent dishes to relish during Mahashivratri 2020.

Fruits

Many like eating apples and bananas after completing the Mahashivratri vrat. Some devotees also devour a big bowl of fruit salad including grapes, lime and watermelon. Fruits are an integral part of every puja or fasting and Mahashivratri is no different.

Pakodas and vadas

Raw banana vadas, singhada flour pakodas are among the most famous snacks consumed during the fasts. As far as spices are concerned, many reports say that people use different spices like cumin powder, black pepper powder, green cardamom, cinnamon and black peppercorn while making pakodas. Devotees gobble these delicacies when they are freshly prepared.

Dry fruits

In addition to fruits, many also munch on a wide variety of dry fruits like almonds, walnuts, dates, cashews, raisins and dried apricots. Some also break the vrat with dry fruits first and food later. Many like to relish pistachios too.

Milkshakes

Milk is widely consumed during the Vrat as reports suggest that Lord Shiva is very fond of milk. While many prepare thandai, some also make badaam doodh (almond milk) at home.

Kadhi and rice

Kadhi rice is a popular, rice-based dish relished during Mahashivratri. Though there are several variations of this recipe that can be prepared, on this day, it is prepared with besan, curds and spices. This serves like a wholesome meal post the fast.

Potato crispies

Potato based dishes with a pinch of onions, garlic, ginger and turmeric are prepared during Mahashivratri. Many have potatoes in different forms like potato crispies, potato tikkis, potato pakodas, khichdi, and sweet potato chaat too. Some also like to make potato sweet dishes at home.

Peanut puris

Poori is a deep-fried bread, made from wheat flour and refined flour. It is usually served with a savoury curry or bhaji. These puris are also prepared on this day.

Khichdi with ghee

Khichdi is a homely dish made from rice and lentils, eaten with lots of ghee. In Indian culture, it is considered to be one of the most frequently prepared dishes. Hindus make this khichdi post their vrat on Mahashivratri.

Sweet dishes

Many devotees prepare kheer made up of foxnuts and sabudana during fasting. Some also like to devour cashew barfi. While others like to eat dry fruit halwa on this day.

(Image courtesy: Canva)