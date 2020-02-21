Mahashivratri Celebrations In Hyderabad To Help People Plan Their Day Better

Mahashivratri is one of the most significant days of the Hindu calendar. The day marks the beginning of summer and literally means The Great Night of Shiva. This was the day in history when Lord Shiva performed the heavenly dance which is also known amongst a few as Tandav. It was also the day when Lord Shiva had poison to save mankind.

Most people celebrate this day by observing fast and carrying out a few rituals with the Shivling. Here is a look at a few events that you can attend if you wish to celebrate this day in Hyderabad in the most traditional way possible.

Mahashivratri celebrations in Hyderabad

1. Keesaragutta

Keesaragutta Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy temple in Medchal is one of the greatest attractions around the place. Hyderabad city is close to the temple and hence quite a few devotees visit the place every now and then. If you give out ₹200 to ₹300, you will have access to the VIP line. You must try this place out as the rituals and the devotion here are something that every devotee must experience.

2. Motinagar temples

The temples at the SPR hills near Hyderabad will have celebrations happening in full swing on February 21, 2020. These temples have been decorated and organised since quite a few days. A huge number of people visit the temples and even spend the night here. You can put this option in your list as you will have a good, peaceful time while you experience the traditional rituals.

Read | Is Mahashivratri A Dry Day? Here Is All You Need To Know About It

3. Divine Rhapsody

Divine Rhapsody is one of the musical events that is happening all night long. You must go for this one if you wish to tell the children the tale of Lord Shiva in the most artistic way possible. You will also have entertainment while you devote yourself for the night. The function is expected to feature great artists putting forth classical performances. The show will also reportedly have awards given out to the people who have been a significant part of classical music. The entry here is free and open to all.

Read | Significance Of Mahashivratri: Why Is This Auspicious Day Celebrated?

4. Natyanjali

Mahashivratri Celebration 2020 by Natyanjali is expected to be one of the best events for the people in Hyderabad, this Mahashivratri. The event is being held at Sri Sringeri Shankaramath in Telangana. You can go for this option even at the last minute. Accessibility would not be an issue here as maps are available for the event on Google.

Read | Is Mahashivratri A Dry Day? Here Is All You Need To Know About It

Read | Story Of Mahashivratri: What Is Mahashivratri And Why Is It Celebrated?

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock