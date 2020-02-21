Mahashivratri Celebration In Mumbai At Its Best As Devotees Flock To Shiva Temples

Mahashivratri is celebrated on the new moon day of Maagha, which is on February 21 in 2020 in Mumbai and around specific countries in the world apart from India. The name of the festival translates to the 'great night of Shiva' and the festival is celebrated widely by the Hindu community of India and some parts of Nepal. This day is dedicated to Lord Shiva but there are several versions of why is Mahashivratri celebrated. One of the most popular versions suggests it is to celebrate Shiva and Parvati’s marriage to each other and also Shiva’s several triumphs over evil.

Also Read | Is Mahashivratri A Dry Day? Here Is All You Need To Know About It

Worshipping Lord Shiva on this day is believed to bestow one happiness and prosperity. Though many people celebrate the festival during the day, most of the others celebrate it during the night by organising a series of Jagraans and Melas(a gathering of fun rides and shopping marts outside of any significant temple). Out of the 12 Shivratris in the year, the Mahashivratri is considered to be the most auspicious one, thus devotes flock Shiva temples in Mumbai to take part in celebrations.

Mahashivratri celebration in Mumbai

Some groups organise spiritual awakening sessions on the day of Mahashivratri. Further, there are scheduled Pujas in temples across the city. For example, the Babulnath Temple will organise a midnight prayer and Prarthana sessions. On the other hand Chinmaya Mission in Powai, a trust funded organisation, will have stalls set up selling books on Shiva and other religious specs. There will be story narrations and telling sessions at Shiva temple gatherings.

Also Read | Mahashivratri Songs From Bollywood Movies That Will Add Colour To Your Celebrations; See

Another way of celebrating Mahashivratri in Mumbai can be going for midnight gatherings at Gorai beach. Here people chant Shiv slogans and indulge in loud music expressions. There will be musicians who will play the Dumroo, which is significant to Lord Shiva and Mahashivratri celebration in Mumbai.

Also Read | Story Of Mahashivratri: What Is Mahashivratri And Why Is It Celebrated?

Almost all the Shiv temples across Mumbai will organise the Nishita Kaal Puja. The duration for the same will be between 12:27 AM to 01:17 AM which goes on until February 22, 2020. The temples are most crowded at this hour. Several temples like Walkeshwar located in Malabar Hill, Ambarnath Temple in Ambenath, will organise prayers and give chances to take darshan of Lord Shiva during the auspicious hours of Mahashivratri.

Also Read | Significance Of Mahashivratri: Why Is This Auspicious Day Celebrated?