Updated January 29th, 2024 at 23:54 IST
Mango Lassi Crowned 'Best Dairy Beverage in the World' - Know Recipe And Health Benefits
Mango Lassi from India and its other varieties have secured three spots in the list of Best Dairy Beverages in the World.
Mango Lassi from North India claimed the top spot in Taste Atlas's 2023-2024 list of Top 16 Dairy Beverages worldwide, celebrated for its refreshing fusion of yogurt and fresh mango. The rankings also feature Punjabi lassi at fourth place and sweet lassi at fifth.
TasteAtlas, a renowned food and travel guide, unveiled its year-end awards in January 2024, with India's Basmati receiving the prestigious Best Rice award.
Did you know this favourite mango lassi has several benefits? Yes, it's true this tasty beverage has many health benefits.
Below mentioned are the health benefits of Mango lassi:
Bone health
The milk and yogurt in mango lassi contains calcium, that is good for bone and dental health. It is filled with carbohydrates from the mangoes. It also provides protein from the probiotics in the yogurt.
Immune system
The curd in mango lassi contains vitamin D and lactic acid, which can help improve the immune system. Lassi is an excellent health beverage as it contributes to the health of the skin.
Gut health
The probiotics in yogurt can help with gut health. It also promotes the growth of good bacteria in the gut and reduce the growth of bad bacteria.
Cholesterol
The fiber pectin in mango lassi can help lower low-density lipoprotein (LDL or bad cholesterol). This can cause plaques in blood vessels and block blood flow.
Digestion
Mango lassi contains lactobacilli, healthy bacteria known for lubricating the intestines and boosting digestion. Mango is full of Vitamin A, B and C. Curd is a good source of probiotics to promote the growth of good bacteria in the gut.
Have you prepared it at home? Not yet? Below mentioned is the recipe that you can try at home:
Ingredients
1 cup chopped very ripe mango (see how to peel and chop mango), frozen chopped mango, or canned mango pulp
1 cup plain yogurt
1/2 cup milk
4 teaspoons honey or sugar, more or less to taste
Dash ground cardamom, optional
Ice, optional
Add the ingredients to the blender:
- Put the mango, yogurt, milk, honey (or sugar), and cardamom into a blender and blend for 2 minutes.
- If you want a thicker consistency, either blend in some ice as well or serve over ice cubes.
- Serve with a sprinkle of cardamom:
- Pour contents into a glass and sprinkle with a tiny pinch of ground cardamom to serve.
- The lassi can be kept refrigerated for up to 24 hours.
Recipe credits: SimplyRecipes
Enjoy the Mango Lassi.
Published January 29th, 2024 at 23:54 IST
