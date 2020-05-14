Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Shares Recipe Of How To Make Schezwan Sauce At Home; Watch

Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria is popularly known for her culinary skills. She often goes on to provide her viewers with some creative ways to cook meals. Fans love the basic cooking tips she shares, as they cover all the essential and everyday food. Pankaj recently took to Instagram to share a recipe of how to make schezwan sauce.

In the video, Pankaj can be seen giving step-by-step procedure and along with how to make this yummy sauce at home. She also shared some of her cooking tips that viewers could use in their kitchens.

Along with the video, she also wrote, “Here is an answer to all searches for Schezwan Sauce! This is how most restaurants make their own Schezwan sauce. It adds all the zing and taste to your Chinese dishes!” Here’s taking a look at how to make schezwan sauce like Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria.

Also read | Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Shares Her Brilliant Recipe Of 'No Yeast Pizza'; Watch

How to make schezwan sauce according to Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria.

Ingredients:

(to make chilli paste)

20 red chillies soaked in hot water

1 cup chopped in cubes bell peppers

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

1 tablespoon chopped ginger

4 tablespoons white vinegar

Apart from this, you will also need;

2 tablespoons refined oil

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

1 tablespoon chopped ginger

2 tablespoon tomato puree

Also read | Craving Chinese Food? Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Shares Her Recipe Of Pan Fried Noodles

Method:

To make schezwan chutney in a grinder, add 20 red chillies soaked in hot water, 1 cup chopped in cubes bell peppers, 1 tablespoon sugar, 1 tablespoon salt, 1 tablespoon chopped garlic, 1 tablespoon chopped ginger, 4 tablespoons white vinegar and grind well it in the mixer.

Next, in a pan heat 2 tablespoons of refined oil and let it heat for a minute. Then add 1 tablespoon chopped garlic and 1 tablespoon chopped ginger and sauté till golden brown. Once you saute the ginger garlic, add the chilli paste and 2 tablespoon tomato puree. Let it cook for 7-8 minutes then turn off the gas and allow it to cool down. Once it cools down, transfer the mixture in a glass jar and your schezwan sauce is ready. Watch the video below.

Also read | Ministry Of Personnel Asks Employees To Refrain From Spreading Rumours On COVID-19

Also read | Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Posts Video About 'social Distancing' Amid Coronavirus Scare