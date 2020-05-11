Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Shares Her Brilliant Recipe Of 'No Yeast Pizza'; Watch

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many are trying to find new hobbies during self-isolation. One of the most popular trends on social media right now is the cooking video craze. Several celebs have shared videos of their newfound cooking talents to keep their fans entertained during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Pankaj Bhadouria, the winner of MasterChef India Season 1, recently shared a video on her social media page. In the video, the master class cook taught her followers how to cook a "no yeast pan pizza".

Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria shares simple yet amazing "no yeast pan pizza" recipe

Above is the video that Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria recently shared on her social media page. In the caption for the video, Pankaj Bhadouria tells her fans that she is teaching them how to make a "No Yeast Pan Pizza". Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria then reveals what the appeal of this recipe is. She tells her fans that if they do not have yeast, an oven, or a pizza base, then they can use this simple recipe to make a no yeast pizza at home.

Pankaj further tells her followers that this recipe is perfect for a "Lockdown Pan Pizza". The video is over five minutes long and features the chef talking about the no yeast pizza recipe. The Masterchef winner speaks in an easy-to-understand tone and tries to explain every aspect of the recipe as quickly as possible.

Fans truly appreciated her cooking lesson and many even asked her some basic cooking-related questions in hopes to improve their own skills. This is not the first time that Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria has shared a cooking recipe on her social media. Here are a few more amazing recipes that are easy to learn and execute.

