Meghan Markle’s Popular Thai Coconut Curry Recipe Is Too Easy To Make At Home

Meghan Markle regularly shares recipes from her kitchen ventures on her social media with her fans. One such favourite from her list of recipes is the delicious Thai coconut curry. She had previously shared the recipe of the same on her lifestyle blog. The Duchess of Sussex ran the blog before she became a member of the British Royal family.

Talking about the Thai coconut curry in her blog, Meghan Markle had written, “The warmth of a bite of coconut Thai curry, layered with a comforting richness and spike of ginger, does it for me every single time”. She also revealed that the recipe was Ella Woodward’s. She further explained that one can add some chicken or any form of protein too. Take a look at the delish Thai coconut curry recipe by Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle’s Thai coconut curry recipe

Ingredients needed:

One cup of brown basmati rice

One cup of coconut milk

One tin of chopped tomatoes

One tablespoon of ginger, finely grated

One cup of chilli flakes

One cup of butternut squash

Two aubergines

Three tablespoons of chickpeas

Brown miso paste

Coriander as needed

How to make Meghan Markle’s Thai coconut curry:

Preheat the oven to 400°F While the oven gets warm, take a large saucepan Pour the coconut milk, chopped tomatoes, grated ginger, and chilli flakes into it Season it with some salt and pepper as required Let the mixture heat until it all boils well While the mixture is heating, take the butternut squash Peel it and chop it into small pieces Take the aubergines and cut them into similar sized pieces Now, add these chopped vegetables to the coconut milk mixture Put this mixture in the oven Let it cook well At this point, add the coriander and chickpeas along with the miso paste Put the pan in the oven for 30 minutes Serve the yummy Thai coconut curry with rice

Note:

The leftovers can be stored in an air-tight container in the refrigerator

If one does not like chickpeas, then it can be avoided too

If you like to substitute or add more vegetables then one can always opt for cauliflower, zucchini, and sweet potatoes

