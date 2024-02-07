Advertisement

We associate some things exclusively with winter. Cosying up in your blanket, eating hot parathas early in the morning or sipping hot chocolate while watching Gilmore Girls - all of these activities are the essence of winter for us. As the season paints the world in shades of cool tranquility, there's no better time to relish the distinctive flavours of methi in a variety of culinary delights. Before the season bids its farewell, treat your taste buds to a hearty feast of methi-infused dishes.

Methi malai

Methi cooked with cream - a dish that has contrasting flavour tasting delicious together. This creamy curry brings together the bitterness of methi leaves with the velvety richness of cream and spices. It's a delectable indulgence that elevates your winter dining experience.

Methi paratha

For a wholesome breakfast or lunch, savour the classic methi paratha. This delicious flatbread combines the slightly bitter notes of methi with the comforting goodness of paratha, creating a perfect winter meal. It tastes best with a nice bowl of masala dahi.

Methi baingan

Your steaming hot bowl of rice will thank you if you pair it with a delicious serving of methi baingan. Methi, cooked with brinjal in a light gravy with hing and tomatoes taste simple yet super indulgent.

Methi aloo

Methi aloo is a winter favourite, where the starchy warmth of potatoes melds seamlessly with the distinctive bitterness of fenugreek. The potatoes are cut in cubes and fried, before adding chopped methi to make this comforting dish.

Methi thepla

Transport yourself to Gujarat with methi thepla, a versatile flatbread enriched with methi leaves, spices, and whole wheat flour. Whether enjoyed on its own or accompanied by curd and pickles, it's a delightful and nutritious winter treat.

Methi vada

Add a crispy touch to your winter menu with methi vada. These deep-fried fritters combine the goodness of methi with lentils, creating a crunchy exterior and a soft interior. They make for a delightful snack or appetiser during chilly evenings. Enjoy them with green chutney or ketchup.