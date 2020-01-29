The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Mongolian Chicken Recipe: Try This Mouth-watering & Spicy Chinese Recipe At Home

Food

You can try this Mongolian Chicken recipe on many different occasions such as game night, pot luck, buffet or kitty parties. Know ingredients & other details-

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mongolian chicken recipe

Mongolian Chicken recipe is a lip-smacking non-vegetarian Chinese recipe prepared with chicken, scallions, and other spices that can be easily found in the market. The Mongolian Chicken recipe tastes spicy and sweet both due to the inclusion of soy sauce and brown sugar. This non-vegetarian recipe is one of the tastiest and easy chicken recipes that cater to your taste buds and eases your hunger pangs.

You can try this Mongolian Chicken recipe on many different occasions such as game night, pot luck, buffet or kitty parties. This chicken appetizer can be served with fried rice or noodles, whichever you like. This mouth-watering Mongolian Chicken recipe will surely make your best impression at any party with friends and family, and they will love it. So, here are the details to follow for this tasty Mongolian Chicken recipe.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ItsMeAyesha (@asheeqazi) on

Image courtesy: @asheeqazi

Also read | Restaurants In Mumbai That Are Unmissable For All Chinese Food Lovers

Other details for the Mongolian Chicken recipe

  • Cuisine: Chinese
  • Preparation time: 10 minutes
  • Cooking Time: 20 minutes
  • Total Cooking time: 30 minutes
  • Meal: Breakfast, Lunch or Dinner
  • Serving: 6 people
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nabeelah ✨ (@nabeelah_hajat) on

Image courtesy: @nabeelah_hajat

Also read | Chinese Pav Bhaji Recipe: A Quirky Blend Of Chinese And Indian Fast Food You Must Try

Mongolian Chicken recipe to try at home

Ingredients for this Mongolian Chicken recipe

  • 600 grams’ chicken breasts
  • 3 tbsp soy sauce
  • 2 tsp sesame oil
  • 2 bunches chopped scallions
  • 3 tsp ginger
  • 6 tbsp corn starch
  • 4 tbsp brown sugar
  • Black pepper as required
  • Salt as per taste
  • 2 tbsp garlic
  • 3 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 2 cup chicken stock

Also read | Veg Manchurian Recipe For The Ones Who Have A Craving For Indo-Chinese Food

Instructions for making this Mongolian Chicken recipe

  • To start with this Mongolian Chicken recipe, take the chicken breasts and wash it with clean water. Place them over a chopping board, to cut it into small pieces. Also, mince some garlic and ginger using a mincer.
  • Then take a big bowl and add chicken with some corn-starch and mix the chicken pieces well. Heat some oil in a pan and turn on the gas on medium flame. Once the oil is hot enough, add the chicken pieces and stir them till the chicken gets cooked properly.
  • Now add garlic and ginger and mix well for 2 minutes. After that, add the chicken stock, soy sauce and brown sugar and stir until the pulp becomes thick. Add some salt and pepper as per taste.
  • Turn off the flame and season it with some sesame oil along with the scallions and mix well. Your Mongolian Chicken recipe ends here.
  • Now you serve this Mongolian chicken with fried rice or noodles.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NICOLE | Lifestlye & More (@nicoledemet) on

Image courtesy: @nicoledemet

Also read | List Of Best Places To Gorge On The Famous Chinese Bhel In Mumbai

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SHAQ: 'NEVER COULD HAVE IMAGINED' ANYTHING LIKE KOBE'S DEATH
MAHARASHTRA MULLS NATIONAL ANTHEM
YOGI: I AM NOT ANTI-MUSLIM
IMAM TO BE SENT TO TRANSIT REMAND
CHOPRA QUALIFIES FOR OLYMPICS
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA