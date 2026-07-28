Monsoon Evenings, Japanese Traditions And The Magic Of Sake

There is something about the monsoon that makes slow, lingering meals even more enjoyable. While chai and pakoras may be the season's obvious favourites, an evening spent discovering Japanese sake proved to be an equally comforting way to embrace the rains. At HIKKI, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar, a thoughtfully curated five-course Sake Experience, hosted in collaboration with Sake Mom, brought together Japanese traditions, good food and the art of mindful pairing.

In Japan, sake is much more than an alcoholic beverage. Brewed from rice, water, yeast and koji, it has been part of Japanese culture for centuries, enjoyed during festivals, family gatherings and celebrations. Like wine, every style of sake has its own personality, and when paired with the right dish, it can completely change the way flavours are experienced.

Sake is an integral part of the Japanese culture | Image: Sourced

That idea came alive throughout the evening. Guided by Sake Mom, who is known for making the world of sake easy to understand, guests were introduced to different styles of sake through stories, tasting notes and pairing tips. The explanations never felt overwhelming; instead, they encouraged everyone to slow down, sip thoughtfully and appreciate how each sake interacted with the food on the table.

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The meal opened with Spinach Gomae and Prawn & Mango Salad paired with Sandy Coast Classic Kasen. Light, crisp and refreshing, the sake enhanced the freshness of the ingredients while balancing the sweetness of the mango.

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The next pairing brought together Mango Avocado Roll and Salmon Jalapeño Roll with Iku's Shiro. The sake's fruity, smooth profile complemented the creamy avocado and rich salmon beautifully, while gently softening the heat from the jalapeño.

One of the most memorable combinations of the evening was the Truffle Avocado and Anticucho Chicken Yakitori served with Shogun Honjozo. The dry, savoury sake matched the smoky grilled chicken and earthy truffle remarkably well, making every bite feel richer without becoming heavy.

Japanese traditions come alive at Hikki | Image: Sourced

For the main course, Miso Butter Vegetable Rice and Prawn Claypot Rice were paired with a refreshing Cucumber Sake Highball. The drink added a bright, cooling note that balanced the comforting richness of the rice dishes—something that felt especially welcome on a rainy evening.

Dessert arrived in the form of Mango & Yuzu Cheesecake with Awa Yuki Sparkling Sake. The delicate bubbles and gentle sweetness of the sparkling sake lifted the citrusy flavours of the cheesecake, ending the meal on a fresh, elegant note.

What set the evening apart was its relaxed pace. It wasn't simply about serving food with sake; it was about understanding why each pairing worked. Every course came with a story, making the experience feel less like a formal tasting and more like a conversation around Japanese traditions and flavours.

A chef delicately prepares a dish at Hikki | Image: Sourced