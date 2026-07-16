Prepare Eggless Brownies Without An Oven - Recipe And Method

If you are a vegetarian, you likely stick to traditional sweets during festivals. An alternative can be eggless brownies, which can be made at home without an oven.

Also read: Ingredients And Full Recipe To Make Kulfi At Home

Ingredients

– 3-4 cups all-purpose flour (maida)

– 1/3 cup cocoa powder

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– 1/2 cup butter

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Eggless Brownies are an ideal tea-time snack | Image: Freepik

– 3/4 cup yogurt (curd)

– 1 cup dark chocolate chunks

– 1/4 teaspoon salt

– 3/4 cup sugar

– 2 teaspoons baking powder

– 1 teaspoon vanilla essence

– 1/2 cup chopped walnuts and almonds

– 8 × 8-inch tray

Method to make eggless brownies at home without an oven

– Add a spoonful of salt to a large pan (kadhai) and place a stand or a small bowl inside to support the baking tray.

– Let the salt heat up for 10 minutes.

Eggless Brownies are an ideal sweet dish for any festive occasion | Image: Freepik

– Meanwhile, start preparing the batter. Mix the melted chocolate and butter in a large bowl.

– Next, add the powdered sugar, yogurt, and vanilla essence to the mixture.

– Now, mix in the flour, cocoa powder, and baking powder.

– Stir the mixture until you get a thick, smooth batter.

– Place the baking tray on the stand inside the pan (grease the tray with butter first).

– Pour the prepared batter into the tray.

– Cook the batter in the pan for at least 40–45 minutes.

– Check periodically with a toothpick to see if the brownie is cooked through.

– Insert a toothpick. If it comes out clean, the brownie is ready. The time it takes to make the brownies also depends on the size of the pan. Sometimes, they are ready in under 30 minutes.

– Once the brownies start pulling away from the edges and feel soft, they are done. Remove them from the heat and set them aside to cool.

– After they have cooled, cut them into small pieces.