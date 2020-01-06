Pizza Joints In Mumbai Every Fast Food-lover Must Know About

In an era where flatbreads were famous, native Neapolitans discovered a new dish-Pizza. Reportedly, discovered in the 600 B.C. Naples, Pizza was like a mid-time snack for all the locals, who were on a lookout for an inexpensive meal. From being a mid-time snack to a star dish in the Italian cuisine, Pizza has seen a journey of eternity.

With intriguing history and rich flavours, Pizza has made a special place in the Indian culinary scene. Here are a few Pizza Joints in Mumbai, that serve some of the best pizzas in the city.

(Image Source: Shikha & Harun's Instagram)

Also Read | Bread Pizza Recipe: Quick And Easy Way To Make Delicious Snack At Home

Also Read | Jain Pizzas: Top 3 Outlets That Serve Tasty Jain Pizzas In Mumbai

Best Pizza Joints in Mumbai

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, has evolved from being a fishing village to a metropolis. Reportedly, the city of dreams attracts the maximum amount of migrants who have brought a plethora of culinary culture to the city. One such dish that has become an inevitable part of the Indian culinary culture is Pizza.

Here are three Pizza Joints in Mumbai that serve the best pizzas in the town.

The Peri Peri Pizza at Francesco's Pizzeria (Multiple Outlets)

A popular Pizza joint in Mumbai, Francesco Pizza has an array of pizzas in their menu. One of the most popular pizzas of the joint is the Peri Peri Pizza, that is topped with huge chunks of peri peri chicken morsels, green onion and mozzarella drizzles. Apart from the Peri-peri pizza, Margherita Pizza is also loved by the customers.

Address: No 7, 3rd Floor Adarsh Nagar, Anant Vishram Nagvekar Marg, Prabhadevi, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400025

Spicy House Special at 212 All Day Cafe & Bar (Kurla)

212 All Day Cafe & Bar, located amidst the hustle and bustle of Kurla, is a popular pizza joint in Mumbai. With contemporary decor and simple menu, the place is famous for its Spicy House Special Pizza, that is a thin crust flat-bread pizza topped with capsicum, American corn, jalapenos, chillies and secret spices. Besides Spicy House Special, The Pizza Bolognaise Flatbread Pizza is also a popular preference among the visitors.

Address: 34a, LBS Rd, Patelwadi.Kurla, Kamani, Kurla West, Kurla, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400070

Also Read | Healthy Winter Recipes | Here's How To Make A Delicious Cauliflower Crust Pizza At Home

Also Read | Healthy Winter Recipes | Here's How To Make A Delicious Cauliflower Crust Pizza At Home

Chicken Fajita Pizza at California Pizza Kitchen (Malad)

The minimal and exuberant decor at the California Pizza Kitchen accompanies the crispy crust of Chicken Fajita Pizza. Reportedly, topped with soy lime marinated onions, peppers, and shredded chicken is served with guacamole, sour cream and lime wedges. Apart from Chicken Fajita Pizza, the thin-crusted the Albuquerque Pizza is also a popular dish among the locals.

Address: 3rd Floor, Food Court, Infiniti Mall, New Link Rd, Phase D, Shastri Nagar, Malad West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400104

