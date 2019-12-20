Healthy Winter Recipes | Here's How To Make A Delicious Cauliflower Crust Pizza At Home

Cauliflower is a magic vegetable. This cauliflower pizza crust is amongst the most delicious winter cauliflower dishes recipes. Here is the recipe for making cauliflower crust pizza at home-
Recipe for Cauliflower CrustPizza
Ingredients
- 1 large head cauliflower, roughly chopped
- 1 large egg
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella
- 1/2 cups freshly grated Parmesan
- Kosher salt
- 1/4 cups marinara or pizza sauce
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 cups grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
- Torn fresh basil, for serving
- Balsamic glaze, for drizzling
How to make?
- Preheat oven to 425°.
- In a large skillet, bring about 1/4th water to a boil.
- Season it with salt.
- Add cauliflower in one even layer and cook until crisp-tender, 3 to 4 minutes.
- Transfer to a clean dish towel (or paper towels) and squeeze to drain water.
- Add drained cauliflower to food processor and pulse until grated. Drain excess water in paper towels.
- Transfer drained cauliflower to a large bowl and add egg, 1 cup mozzarella and 1/4 cup Parmesan, then season with salt.
- Transfer dough to a baking sheet lined with cooking spray and pat into a crust.
- Bake until golden and dried out, 20 minutes.
- Top crust with marinara, remaining mozzarella and Parm, garlic and tomatoes and bake until cheese is melted and crust is crisp, 10 minutes more.
- Garnish with basil and drizzle with balsamic glaze.
- Your cauliflower crust pizza is ready to be served hot.
