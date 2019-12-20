Healthy Winter Recipes | Here's How To Make A Delicious Cauliflower Crust Pizza At Home

Cauliflower is a magic vegetable. This cauliflower pizza crust is amongst the most delicious winter cauliflower dishes recipes. Here is the recipe for making cauliflower crust pizza at home-

Recipe for Cauliflower CrustPizza

Ingredients

1 large head cauliflower, roughly chopped

1 large egg

2 cups shredded mozzarella

1/2 cups freshly grated Parmesan

Kosher salt

1/4 cups marinara or pizza sauce

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cups grape or cherry tomatoes, halved

Torn fresh basil, for serving

Balsamic glaze, for drizzling

How to make?

Preheat oven to 425°.

In a large skillet, bring about 1/4th water to a boil.

Season it with salt.

Add cauliflower in one even layer and cook until crisp-tender, 3 to 4 minutes.

Transfer to a clean dish towel (or paper towels) and squeeze to drain water.

Add drained cauliflower to food processor and pulse until grated. Drain excess water in paper towels.

Transfer drained cauliflower to a large bowl and add egg, 1 cup mozzarella and 1/4 cup Parmesan, then season with salt.

Transfer dough to a baking sheet lined with cooking spray and pat into a crust.

Bake until golden and dried out, 20 minutes.

Top crust with marinara, remaining mozzarella and Parm, garlic and tomatoes and bake until cheese is melted and crust is crisp, 10 minutes more.

Garnish with basil and drizzle with balsamic glaze.

Your cauliflower crust pizza is ready to be served hot.

