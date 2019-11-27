Here Are Some Effective Health Benefits Of Using Mustard Oil

Mustard oil has been widely used in countries such as India, Rome, and Greece for thousands of years, without any reported adverse reactions or harmful side effects. Oil extracted from the mustard plant are used for various health issues is known as Mustard oil. This oil is useful in culinary and therapeutic uses of the human body. Mustard oil contains an optimum amount of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids and also low content of saturated fats. Here are some well-known health benefits of this nutritious wonder oil.

Health benefits of Mustard Oil

A high percentage of polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats are included in Mustard oil. These fats in the oil are good for cardiac health. It helps to keep up heart-healthy and also lowers bad cholesterol.

Mustard oil helps in stimulating proper blood flow in the body. Along with increasing the blood circulation in the entire body, it also relieves and revitalises your stressed muscles.

Some medical studies reveal that mustard oil helps in reducing the cholesterol level and improves the cell membrane of the red blood cells. Mustard oil converts the fatty acids in the membrane to polyunsaturated form.

Mustard oil is also a natural tonic that stimulates your sweat glands by improving the body’s blood circulation. It also eradicates the toxins from the body.

Mustard oil is very well in treating cold and cough. The oil contains heat and healing properties that open up the clogged chest and respiratory tract very effectively. Pouring a few drops of mustard oil to the boiling water and inhaling the steam properly through your nostrils will clear the phlegm in the respiratory tract.

Mustard oil is also used in relieving the aching joints and muscles of the body. Patients who are suffering from Arthritis also experience relief and comfort after a proper massage with a little warm mustard oil. The presence of Omega-3 fatty acids in this wonder oil helps to comfort stiffness and pain that is caused due to arthritis.

