Updated January 15th, 2024 at 23:53 IST

Mustard Oil Magic: Benefits of the ‘Ayurvedic Gold’ In Winters Unveiled

Discover the ancient healing prowess of Mustard Oil, rooted in Ayurveda, as it emerges as a winter wellness elixir.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Mustard Oil
Mustard Oil | Image:Mustard Oil I Image: Unsplash
As winter's chill settles in, Mustard oil, or Sarso Ka Tel, emerges as a trusted remedy with deep-rooted culinary and medicinal roots, harking back to ancient practices. Ayurveda, tracing its lineage to texts like Charak Samhita and Atharva Veda, extols the virtues of this pungent oil, renowned for its potential to alleviate aches and pains, particularly during the winter season.

Ayurvedic roots and ancient wisdom: Mustard oil's healing essence

In the realm of Ayurveda, mustard seeds are revered for their role in balancing kapha and vata doshas. While offering an array of benefits, caution is advised for individuals with predominant pitta dosha, recommending moderation in consumption. Beyond Ayurveda, ancient Rome incorporated mustard seeds into wine, embracing their pungent flavor and medicinal qualities. 

Ayurvedic roots and ancient wisdom: Mustard oil's healing essence I Image: Unsplash

Mustard Oil's winter wonders: A closer look at benefits

Rich in Healthy Fats

Mustard oil, abundant in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, proves instrumental in overall wellness, aiding cardiovascular health, and contributing to a balanced diet.

Antioxidant Powerhouse

Fending off oxidative stress, mustard oil's high antioxidant content becomes a shield against chronic diseases, activating the body's natural defense mechanisms.

Anti-Inflammatory Marvel

A standout feature lies in its anti-inflammatory properties, positioning mustard oil as a natural ally for those seeking effective inflammation management in their daily regimen.

Mustard oil elixir extends its benefits to skin and hair I Image: Unsplash

Skin and Hair Nourishment

This age-old elixir extends its benefits to skin and hair. With antibacterial and moisturizing properties, mustard oil becomes a favored choice for massage and hair treatments, addressing scalp damage induced by modern challenges like heat and pollution.

As the winter breeze sets in, incorporating mustard oil into daily routines unveils a treasure trove of wellness, hinging on centuries-old wisdom and the potent goodness derived from cold-pressed mustard seeds.
 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 23:53 IST

