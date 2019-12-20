Mutton Curry Recipe: How To Make Delicious Malvani Style Mutton Curry

Malvani cuisine basically derives its influence from the Goan and Konkani cuisine. Malvan region is actually on the western coast of Maharashtra and the cuisine from that region is known as the Malvani cuisine. Malvani cuisine has many popular dishes to its name and one such popular dish includes the non-vegetrarian's favourite Malvani mutton curry. Malvani mutton curry is known for its rich coloured mutton gravy dish with the mutton so tender that it melts in your mouth.

Malvani Mutton Curry recipe

Malvani style mutton curry is actually a simple mutton curry dish, but the way it is cooked is what makes the dish so flavourful. The main highlight of this dish is the Malvani masala that steals away the dish with its flavours and aroma. Let's take a look at how this popular Malvani mutton curry is made.

Ingredients for Malvani Mutton Curry

300 grams Mutton, salt, turmeric powder, Water, 4 tablespoons Malwani masala, Cooking oil, 2 Onions, chopped ginger and garlic, 1 chopped tomato

Malvani mutton curry recipe

First prepare the Malvani masala, which could be either be store-bought or can be made at home as well. Take a skillet and roast coriander seeds, dry red chillies, stone flower, nutmeg powder, turmeric, and asafoetida, star anise, mace, cloves, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, peppercorns, and poppy seeds. Once the spices are roasted, let it cool, ground them using a spice grinder and store it in an airtight jar for later usage.

Start with cooking the mutton pieces in a pressure cooker along with water, salt and turmeric powder in a low flame for about two whistles. Let the pressure release by itself.

In a wok, add oil, and saute chopped ginger and garlic. Once done, add sliced onions until golden brown. Now add the Malvani masala and chopped tomatoes and saute them until the tomatoes get softer and the masala releases the aroma.

Once this mixture is cooled, grind them into a coarse paste and then add the paste into the cooked mutton and mix them well and pressure cook them for about two whistles in medium flame. Serve hot with rice.

