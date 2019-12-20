Mutton Curry Recipe: How To Make Delicious Malvani Style Mutton Curry

Malvani cuisine basically derives its influence from the Goan and Konkani cuisine. Malvan region is actually on the western coast of Maharashtra and the cuisine from that region is known as the Malvani cuisine. Malvani cuisine has many popular dishes to its name and one such popular dish includes the non-vegetrarian's favourite Malvani mutton curry. Malvani mutton curry is known for its rich coloured mutton gravy dish with the mutton so tender that it melts in your mouth.
Malvani style mutton curry is actually a simple mutton curry dish, but the way it is cooked is what makes the dish so flavourful. The main highlight of this dish is the Malvani masala that steals away the dish with its flavours and aroma. Let's take a look at how this popular Malvani mutton curry is made.
300 grams Mutton, salt, turmeric powder, Water, 4 tablespoons Malwani masala, Cooking oil, 2 Onions, chopped ginger and garlic, 1 chopped tomato
