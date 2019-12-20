Saurashtraian Food: Best Delicacies To Try From The Region

According to Piya from 3 Idiots, Gujarati food dishes may have names that sound like missiles, but they definitely fall into the category of must-try delicacies. While people associate it to dhokla, khakra, and jalebi, there is so much more to their cuisine than just that. North Gujarat, Kutchi, Kathiyawad and Surti are major regions of Gujarat that bring with them their own addition to the Saurashtrian cuisine. Here are a few delicacies from the state that definitely should not be missed.

Khaman Dhokla

Khaman Dhokla is a healthy and steamed snack which is prepared with freshly ground lentils and chickpea flour. It is similar to its famous counterpart, Dhokla. They are traditionally served on a large green leaf called Kesuda with tangy chutneys and several pieces of green chillies. Popular variations of the dish include Ameri Khaman, Nylon Khaman, and Masala Khaman.

Thepla

Thepla is a popular belief that no Gujarati journeys, picnics, and trips are complete without Theplas. This is a healthy snack made with gram flour, fresh fenugreek leaves, and spices. They are usually served and preferred with fresh curd, pickles and make for a wholesome meal. The most popular variants of the snack include Palak, Beetroot-Cabbage, and Amarnath.

Khandvi

This is one of the most visually appealing dishes from the cuisine. Thin layers of gram flour are cooked with buttermilk and are rolled up with mushy goodness. Season it with sautéed sesame seeds and a few other spices, and you have your Khandvi ready for you. Even though the dish is a little tricky to cook, it is light on the stomach and pleasing to taste.

Muthiya

The dish is named after the action that is used to shape the dough. These cakes make for a great breakfast or an evening snack as well. These are prepared with a mixture of chickpea flour, bottle gourd and a few spices that steamed, pan-fried, and seasoned. Popular varieties of the dish include the usage of spinach, fenugreek, amaranth and more. The dish tastes best with mint-coriander chutney or ketchup and a cup of steaming hot tea.

Handvo

This dish is popular for being prepared over charcoal or in a pressure cooker. It is essentially a savoury cake. A batter of lentils and rice is prepared and fermented overnight and then baked. They can also be pan-fried to make them crispy and golden. It makes them irresistible when they are seasoned with sesame seeds. Like most other snacks, they are best enjoyed with tangy green chutney and a hot cup of tea or coffee.

