Naomi Campbell Shares COVID-19 Prevention Tips That Include Supplements

Supermodel, actor, host, YouTuber and businesswoman Naomi Campbell will soon turn 50 this week and the actor has been making rounds on the internet for sharing her life in quarantine. Naomi has been spending her quarantine time very productively and she even launched her very own digital talk show, titled No Filter. Naomi even shot herself for the cover of a renowned magazine. She recently shared her personal vitamin and supplement routine that she believed gives her strong immunity against infections. Read on to know her routines:

Naomi shares her personal vitamin and supplement routine

Naomi Campbell shares that it is crucial to boost immunity systems, especially during such pandemic crises. The model shared how excited she was to share her personal vitamin and supplement routine. She shared the booster drink that she prepares to consume early in the mornings and all the vitamins and things she consumes to keep her immune system strong.

Naomi even clipped several other videos of doctor's suggestions that suggest not using without doctor's advice. For the uninitiated, the immune system is a person's body defense against various infections. She first introduced her Immune Booster Drink Ingredients. Naomi combined all the ingredients and blended them into a fine mixture.

1 Cup Almond/ Coconut/ Celery Milk

1 Tbsp Cacao Powder

1 Tbsp Matcha Powder

1 Tbsp Baobab Powder

1 Tbsp Collagen Powder

1 Tbsp Artichoke Powder

1 Tbsp Moringa Powder

1 Tbsp Greens Protein Powder

1 Tbsp Vitamin C

1 Tbsp Pomegranate

1/2 Banana

Elderberry syrup, that is also known to be good for immune system

ALSO READ | Latest Rap Song By Emiway Bantai, Titled 'Miss Tujhe', Released; Check Out

Naomi further added some interesting and vital vitamins to her early morning Immune Booster Drink. She suggested adding a drop Goldenseal. She even talks about consuming zinc tablet and EHB tablet, as suggested by her doctor.

She further continues to talk about her vitamin and supplement consumption and shared consuming liquid Vitamin C, Papaya Seeds, Vitamin D, Vitamin E and Turmeric. Naomi revealed that she carries Oregano oil where she goes as according to her help reduces cough and spasms. Naomi Campell shares that the only way to prevent the virus is to boost the immune system.

ALSO READ | Jitendra Joshi Comes Up With A Coronavirus Rap Song To Salute The India's Police Forces

Check out Naomi Campbell's personal vitamin and supplement routine video:

ALSO READ | Sonalee Kulkarni's Engagement: Marathi Celebs Who Congratulated The Actor On Her Birthday