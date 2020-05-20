Naomi Campbell Shares COVID-19 Prevention Tips That Include Supplements

Quick links:
Supermodel, actor, host, YouTuber and businesswoman Naomi Campbell will soon turn 50 this week and the actor has been making rounds on the internet for sharing her life in quarantine. Naomi has been spending her quarantine time very productively and she even launched her very own digital talk show, titled No Filter. Naomi even shot herself for the cover of a renowned magazine. She recently shared her personal vitamin and supplement routine that she believed gives her strong immunity against infections. Read on to know her routines:
Naomi Campbell shares that it is crucial to boost immunity systems, especially during such pandemic crises. The model shared how excited she was to share her personal vitamin and supplement routine. She shared the booster drink that she prepares to consume early in the mornings and all the vitamins and things she consumes to keep her immune system strong.
Naomi even clipped several other videos of doctor's suggestions that suggest not using without doctor's advice. For the uninitiated, the immune system is a person's body defense against various infections. She first introduced her Immune Booster Drink Ingredients. Naomi combined all the ingredients and blended them into a fine mixture.
ALSO READ | Latest Rap Song By Emiway Bantai, Titled 'Miss Tujhe', Released; Check Out
Naomi further added some interesting and vital vitamins to her early morning Immune Booster Drink. She suggested adding a drop Goldenseal. She even talks about consuming zinc tablet and EHB tablet, as suggested by her doctor.
She further continues to talk about her vitamin and supplement consumption and shared consuming liquid Vitamin C, Papaya Seeds, Vitamin D, Vitamin E and Turmeric. Naomi revealed that she carries Oregano oil where she goes as according to her help reduces cough and spasms. Naomi Campell shares that the only way to prevent the virus is to boost the immune system.
ALSO READ | Jitendra Joshi Comes Up With A Coronavirus Rap Song To Salute The India's Police Forces
ALSO READ | Sonalee Kulkarni's Engagement: Marathi Celebs Who Congratulated The Actor On Her Birthday