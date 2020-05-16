Latest Rap Song By Emiway Bantai, Titled 'Miss Tujhe', Released; Check Out

Emiway Bantai is one of the most influential contemporary hip-hop stars working today. The rapper has delivered some of the most impressive performances and has received praise from his fans. Lately, the rapper dropped a new single from his DhundKe Dikha EP album. The new song is titled, Miss Tujhe. Here are all the details you need to know about the new track:

Emiway Bantai drops Miss Tujhe

After releasing Billal and DundKe Dikha, Emiway Bantai went on to drop the new single titled Miss Tujhe from his album. He announced the news of the release through his Instagram and shared a chart of all the names of songs from the album and even revealed the date the songs would be released. Miss Tujhe release date was set to the 9th of May and the song got released on the same day.

ALSO READ | Emiway Bantai's Popular Songs On YouTube That Every Fan Should Listen To

Check out the post shared by Emiway Bantai below:

ALSO READ | Ustad Amjad Ali Khan And Sons Collaborate With Grammy Winner Sharon Isbin On An Album

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber Collaborated With Chance The Rapper For These Songs

The song Miss Tujhe was uploaded on YouTube on the official channel of Emiway Bantai and the music video garnered over 2 million views. In the music video, viewers can get to watch Emiway Bantai's voice in the background and some stunning anime-sketching fast-paced pictorial depiction and also the lyrics. Hippy Jack, who is known for his deep knowledge of music production, has produced the music video. The lyrics of the song are penned by Emiway Bantai and the music is composed by Hippy Jack.

Check Emiway Bantai's music video:

The song has received lots of love from fans who have expressed their love by complimenting the music video on social media. Fans have showered love by posting tweets and talking about how great the song is by Emiway Bantai. Fans are finding the song to be extremely entertaining. Check out the fan reactions on the song, Miss Tujhe by Emiway Bantai.

You've tried something new great...on your new song miss tujhe literally it was awesome I can feel your words on that track lovely man....keep going and always machao. — RISHABH TIWARI (@RISHABH04050213) May 9, 2020

"me karne laga miss tujhe,

M not living in my present jeera yesterday"🎶🎶



Marvelously made👌.. @emiway_bantai #emiway #misstujhe — ZUبAIR (@dumki_biryani) May 11, 2020

mei karne laga miss tujhe...yup yup this song on repeat @emiway_bantai ❤️❤️ — jeni ☀︎ PERCY JACKSON IS HAPPENING (@winterlokis) May 9, 2020

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber's Songs Featuring Popular American Rapper Big Sean

The Mumbai-based rapper has delivered several hit songs throughout his music career. The rapper first released the song titled Glint Lock in the year 2013. He used to first rap in English but later switch to the Hindi language. Emiway Bantai's second track was titled Aur Bantai and these songs shot him to stardom. The rapper is also widely known for his diss tracks titled Sadak, and Samajh Mein Aya Kya. Some of the recent popular releases of Emiway Bantai include Dhyan De, First Machayenge, and Skkrt Karenge. He has a fan following of over 10.9 million on YouTube and over 2.1 on his Instagram.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.