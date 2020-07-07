National Blueberry Day: History, Celebration & Everything About This Delicious Fruit

July 8 is celebrated as National Blueberry Day to spread awareness about the health benefits of this fruit. In addition to their great taste, Blueberries are rich in fibre and loaded with antioxidants. From lowering cholesterol to promoting a healthy heart, various studies claim that eating blueberries every day can make a positive change to one’s lifestyle.

Eating blueberries regularly can be tremendously beneficial for one’s health. Here is everything that you need to know about the fruit and the origin of National Blueberry Day.

ALSO READ| What Not To Eat During Shravan Month? Food Items That Should Be Avoided While Fasting

National Blueberry Day: History

An organisation namely Holiday Insights declared July 8 as National Blueberry Day. The main goal of the day is to recognize the amazing health benefits of the tasty berries. According to the website Blueberry Council, these berries are a good source of dietary fibre which reduces the risk of heart disease. Blueberries also add bulk to one’s diet and help one feel full faster.

ALSO READ| Column: Cranberries And A Ticking Clock For Ryder Cup Fate

10 Benefits of Blueberries by Healthline:

Blueberries are low in calories and rich in Nutrients

They are the best source of antioxidant food intake

Blueberries also reduce DNA damage which may help in protecting one against ageing and cancer

Blueberries control the cholesterol in one’s body and protect it from becoming damaged

This fruit can also help in lowering blood pressure

They can also reduce heart risks

Blueberries help in maintaining brain function and it also improves one’s memory

Anthocyanin found in Blueberries may also have Anti-Diabetes effects

They may even help fight Urinary Tract infections

Blueberries may also help in reducing muscle damage after strenuous exercise

ALSO READ| Why Is Everyone Posting Blueberry On Instagram? What Is Blueberry Challenge?

How to celebrate National Blueberry Day

One can celebrate the National Blueberry Day by enjoying this incredibly healthy and nutritious fruit. They can be enjoyed either fresh or frozen. One can plan a diet for themselves, which includes blueberries in their regular food intake. National Blueberry Day will also see netizens promoting the health benefit of the fruit across social media. These flowering plants are perennial and come in two colours blue and purple. Native to North America, these highbush varieties were introduced back in the 1930s in Europe.

ALSO READ| Strawberry Vs Blueberry: Everything To Know About These Two Delicious Berries

(Disclaimer: Republic World does not provide medical advice and the contents provided here are intended for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Never ignore professional advice because of the contents displayed, seek medical help in case of emergencies)