Strawberry Vs Blueberry: Everything To Know About These Two Delicious Berries

Strawberries and blueberries are not only delicious to eat but they are also filled with several rich-nutrients. According to a health portal, the nutrients in them helps you control hunger, improve heart health and lower your risk of developing type 2 diabetes. And the best part is that it is not difficult to come across these berries in the market anymore. These berries are best to opt for if you plan to make a delightful snack. You can have them raw, sundry them into candies, make milkshakes and incorporate them into a number of desserts. While blueberries and strawberries are both extremely healthy, find out which one of these will benefit you more.

Difference between strawberries and blueberries:

While both the berries fall under the low-calorie fruits, strawberries are much lower in calories when compared with the blueberries. According to studies, one cup of fresh blueberries contains 84 calories, while a cup of fresh whole strawberries contains 46 calories.

Strawberries also contain lesser carbohydrates and sugar than blueberries. But blueberries are known to have more fibre. Both the berries are known to be a good source of natural sugar. The fibre content in the berries might also help reduce the risk of heart disease, obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Also Read | Strawberry Jam Recipe To End Year On A Sweet And Delicious Note

When it comes to vitamins and minerals, strawberries are always a better source of vitamin C and potassium, and blueberries are a better source of vitamin A and C. The vitamins which are immune-boosting vitamins can help protect you from getting sick.

Health Benefits of Strawberries:

Strawberries contain tremendous amounts of antioxidants and polyphenols which make them the ideal food to protect your heart from ailments. Strawberries are also known to be a good source of vitamin C and fibre, and according to several studies, both of these vitamins have been found to protect from cancers of the oesophagus and colon. Strawberries contain pectin that lowers the levels of LDL (bad cholesterol) in the body.

Also Read | Strawberries: Five Incredible Benefits Of This Magical Fruit For Improving Skin Health

Health Benefits of Blueberries:

Blueberries are rich in calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, and vitamin K all of these promote good bone health. Blueberries have the highest antioxidant supply among all the fresh fruit. Antioxidants help in boosting the immune system alongside other benefits. Anthocyanins, the primary antioxidant found in blueberries, can fight heart diseases, according to research.

Also Read | Blueberry Cheesecake Recipe - The Perfect Dessert For Your New Year's House Party

Both the berries are healthy with minimal amounts of fat and carbs. Although strawberries have lesser calorie content, blueberries are healthier due to abundant amounts of antioxidant content. Also, the nutrients that one gets from the strawberries can be replaced by a number of other fruits.

Also Read | Winter: Health Benefits Of Consuming Strawberries This Winter

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various medical websites and health journals. However, before making any changes in your diet for the inclusion/exclusion of these berries, it is advisable to consult a certified nutritionist.