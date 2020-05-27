National Hamburger Day 2020: All About The History And How This Day Is Celebrated

Every year, National Hamburger Day is celebrated on May 28. Hamburgers are one of the most iconic food items of Americans. A hamburger consists of cooked patties or meat which is placed inside a slice of a bun or bread roll.

The patty placed may be grilled, fried or smoked. Hamburgers are often served with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bacon, pickles and more. Hamburgers are served as fast-food as well as at diners.

History of National Hamburger Day

Just like the origin of Hamburger, the history of National Hamburger Day is also disputed. While few believe that Hamburgers were originated in Hamburg, Germany, others claim that it was created in the United States. People have been eating Hamburgers for centuries, but the association with Hamburg seems to steam from a 1758’s recipe for a dish called “Hamburg Sausage”.

Other things that the name ‘Hamburger’ originates from a cruise company known as the Hamburg America Line, which served its passengers, similar sandwiches in the Mid-1800s. Even to date, the debate goes on over who has actually created the iconic food. However, it happened that Hamburgers became one of the world’s most widely consumed food items and hence National Hamburger Day is celebrated everyone to honour it.

How is National Hamburger Day celebrated?

National Hamburger Day sees restaurants and deli’s giving out a heavy discount on the food item. Just like every year, National Hamburger Day 2020, will celebrate Hamburgers, primarily in the form of eating them. Every year, cities and countries host Hamburger festivals however, National Hamburger Day 2020 has fallen amid the pandemic. Hence, National Hamburger Day 2020 will be celebrated by people at their homes as they quarantine.

National Hamburger Day 2020 will seem many people ordering the dish at their home or making it at home by themselves. Just like every year, National Hamburger Day 2020 will also witness people posting pictures of the food item on social media platforms. People also share memes that revolve around Hamburger on this foodie day. National Day 2020 will also witness Hamburgers and its various recipes become an important part of people’s conversation.

