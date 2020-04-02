MS Dhoni Comically Credits Eating Chicken Burger For Hitting 125 Metres Six; Watch Video

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni has been out of action since the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Dhoni was set to make a comeback in the IPL 2020 but the tournament got postponed to April 15. The situation in the country doesn't look very promising currently and the IPL 2020 seems likely to be called off. If the tournament gets cancelled, MS Dhoni's comeback into the Indian team could be thrown into further uncertainty.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni net worth: MS Dhoni smashes six for India to win World Cup on Apr 2, 2011; watch video

MS Dhoni opens up on his love for chicken burgers

Meanwhile, in a video posted by cricket.com.au on YouTube way back in 2012, former India captain MS Dhoni is seen talking about his love for chocolates and chicken burger. MS Dhoni also spoke about why he favoured keeping wickets in Australia.

MS Dhoni was asked about his favourite chocolate by the interviewer to which the former India captain said that he is okay with fruit and nut chocolate. The interviewer was left perplexed with MS Dhoni's choice and added that there are better chocolates. MS Dhoni replied saying that they weren't allowed to have chocolates by their trainer.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni net worth, salary and real story behind '₹1 lakh donation' for COVID-19 relief

The interviewer further jokingly asked MS Dhoni if eating chocolate helped him to hit the monstrous 125 metres six. MS Dhoni replied funnily saying it was having chicken burgers which helped him do so. MS Dhoni further said that he loves chicken burgers and can have a few of them. Dhoni named a burger joint where he eats grilled burgers because that's where the trainer allowed him to eat.

It was the 4th match of the Commonwealth Bank series 2012 when MS Dhoni guided India to victory, with two balls to spare, over a sluggish Australia in the ODI at Adelaide Oval. MS Dhoni hit the third ball of the final over delivered by Clint McKay for that huge six to see India home.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni roasts Australian reporter over retirement question on Mar 31, 2016; watch video

The interviewer also asked about how MS Dhoni was keeping brilliantly in Australia. MS Dhoni said he loved wicketkeeping in Australia because of the nice bounce and carry. He added that they can stand behind as compared to where they stand India which gives them extra time to catch the ball.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni wins thriller for CSK with last-ball six vs KXIP in IPL 2010; watch video

MS Dhoni net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated to be ₹760 crore as of March 2020. This MS Dhoni net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also includes his salary from Indian Premier League (IPL) with Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni also earns money through numerous endorsement deals and through his various business ventures. The cricketer is the co-owner of a popular Hockey India League team Ranchi Rays. He also co-owns Chennaiyin FC, a football club from Indian Super League. Additionally, the esteemed wicketkeeper-batsman is associated in brand endorsement deals with Orient Electric, Snickers, Indigo Paints among several others.

MS Dhoni donation

MS Dhoni was recently criticized for having donated ₹1 lakh to help fight coronavirus in India. His wife Sakshi quickly came to his rescue and debunked false rumours spread about the same by slamming multiple publications. A reputed Indian journalist shed some light on the reality of the MS Dhoni donation story. While the amount was spot on, Dhoni did not donate the same to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund but to a Pune-based NGO called Mukul Madhav. The NGO reportedly had a target of ₹12.5 lakh as donations for charitable activities in healthcare, social welfare and the education sector, which Dhoni helped fulfill with the donation.

Apart from Dhoni, several other cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have also donated to the cause.

IMAGE COURTESY: INDIAN CRICKET TEAM INSTAGRAM