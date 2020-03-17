Brad Pitt Spends Quality Time With Alia Shawkat, Bonds Over Burgers; See Details

After Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie parted ways nearly three to four years back, rumours about Brad Pitt’s dating life began making rounds. Until recently, he was rumoured to have been dating women from different fields. However, Brad was rumoured to have patched up with his ex-wife and FRIENDS alum Jennifer Aniston.

The rumours became more prominent after Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston shared pleasantries at the SAG awards last year. However, it has been reported that Brad Pitt has been going around with a mystery woman and not his former wife- Jennifer Aniston. It has been reported that the Oscar-winning actor has been going out with his friend Alia Shawkat.

According to reports, the duo was spotted attending Thundercat together and were also spotted getting fast food recently. As per a news daily, Brad and Alia were spotted attending a concert together, and then again a day later at an In-and-Out.

Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat were at the counter of the fast-food joint. While Alia Shawkat was seen smiling and laughing, Brad Pitt was busy ordering the food. The rumours of Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat stopped completely after Brad rubbished dating rumours altogether. Brad clarified dating rumours after the pair were spotted at an art gallery and at Kanye’s opera a few months back.

Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat spotted together

#bradpitt has seen with #aliashawkat (@ShawkatAlia) day after their concert date at LA, they have been secretly seeing since last September, @TMZ still says they're friends.. They were purchasing from @Innoutburger18 pic.twitter.com/zf6vatxuyg — Nigel Night (@Nigel98596597) March 16, 2020

Brad Pitt told a leading news daily in December last year that he hasn’t dated for the past two to three years. He said that he has been linked with multiple women post his split with Angelina Jolie. However, none of the dating rumours is true and that he hasn’t dated for a long time.

