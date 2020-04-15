Burger King Math Problem: How To Get Burger King Math Answer To Avail Promo Code?

The Burger King math problem is the latest most trending thing on the Internet right now. Burger King has come up with this unique way to give away Burger King Free Whopper to every person who gets the answer right. The Burger King promo code lies in the Burger King math problem and for that one needs to solve it and apply it on their way out of the app while ordering in the US.

What is the Burger King Math Problem?

day 1 of student offers: MATH.



enter the answer on the BK app as a promo code for a $0 Whopper with any purchase pic.twitter.com/cBElhzaxlG — Burger King (@BurgerKing) April 13, 2020

How to solve such the Burger King Math Problem?

Let’s solve a slightly different problem to illustrate the method of how you can derive the Burger King math problem answer.

One has to start by simplifying 5 factorial over 4 factorial. 5 factorial is equal to the product of the whole numbers from 1 to 5 and 4 factorial equals to the product of the whole numbers from 1 to 4.

One can get the division of 5 factorial by 4 factorial by dividing the second equation from the first. The step will eliminate 4 3 2 & 1 and the remaining number will be 5.

Now, one has to substitute that in the division to get 5 x 5, which will be equal to 5 squared raised to the power of ½ will be equal 5. We can then factor out the 5.

Then, evaluate the following sum of negative 1 to the power of i where i ranges from 1 to 100.

Now negative 1 raised to an odd power will be equal to negative 1 and negative 1 raised to an even power will be equal to 1, thus simplify the following terms and you will be left with an alternating sum - negative 1 plus 1 and so on until the final pair negative 1 plus 1. So every pair of terms will actually cancel out to be equal to 0.

Therefore this entire sum will be equal to 0 so one is left with negative 5 x 0 and that’s, of course, equal to 0.

One can solve the Burger King math problem by following the above steps to get the promo code. This promo code will give you an opportunity to get a Burger King Free Whopper with your next order. Do note that the Burger King Free Whopper will not be exactly free because one has to add other products to their cart to avail this offer.

