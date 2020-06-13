National Rose Day: Here Are Some Facts About Your Favourite Rosé Wine That You Must Know

National Rosé Day is celebrated on the second Saturday in June, i.e, June 13, this year. This day acknowledges a wine that complements many dishes, Rosé Wine. National Rosé Day was started by Swedish Rosé house Bodvár to pay homage to this summertime wine. Rosé Wines are generally made from red grapes and are very versatile wines. Rosé is considered as one of the oldest types of wine, dating back as far as 600 BC. Here are some facts about Rosé Wine every wine lover should know.

Things you should know about Rosé Wine

Rosé wine is not a mixture of Red and White Wine. This is one of the biggest misconceptions about rosé wine. The winemakers do not blend Red and White Wine to create a pink coloured drink. Rosé Wine is made by lightly crushing red grapes, followed by leaving them to macerate with their red skins for a little while. After which the juice is strained out from the solid stuff (called "must") and fermented in tanks.

The colour of Rosé Wine gets deeper if the grapes' skins are left sitting in the wine. More the time, the darker the colour of the finished rosé. Red grapes contain white sides that produce clear juice. So you can make any coloured wine with them. It all depends on the length of time that the juice is left to hang out with the dark skins. This also determines whether it'll be white, pink, or red.

Rosé Wine can be made from almost any grape. The wine can be produced from shiraz, pinot noir, grenache, merlot and cabernet sauvignon, to the lesser-known varieties like Syrah, barbera, Nebbiolo and Sangiovese. They are also made by mixing different grapes together. Some of the most common grape varieties used are Grenache, Sangiovese, Syrah, Mourvèdre, Carignan, Cinsault, and Pinot Noir.

France is the world's largest Rosé Wine producer. They provide over 28% of the globe's total production. Italy and the U.S. round out the top three.

Rosé Wine can be paired with any kind of food item. The wine can be clubbed with all flavours, whether it's sweet, sour, salty or even bitter. Its fresh crisp taste allows you to even enjoy it with meats traditionally paired with Red Wine, like pork and beef.

