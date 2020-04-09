These Natural Sugar Substitutes Will Help You Fight Weight Gain As You Work From Home

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to several companies and their employees opting for work from home. But work from home is a serious contributor to a sedentary lifestyle. Hence keeping yourself fit and reducing the chances of weight gain should be a priority. One of the major reasons for weight gain is sugar intake, a high amount of sugar intake leads to fat deposition that further cause major health risks. Hence many people prefer using natural sugar substitutes. Find out more about natural sugar substitutes, its uses and benefits here.

Natural sugar substitutes in and sugar out

What are natural sugar substitutes?

Natural sugar substitutes are meant to provide be sweeteners without the calories. These natural sweeteners are much better than artificial sweeteners. These sweeteners are extracted from plants or fruits. Hence their composition does not contain any added preservatives.

List of natural sugar substitutes

1. Agave Nectar

Agave nectar is one of the best natural sugar substitutes. It does not lead to a spike in blood sugar levels. Although it contains high fructose levels which can lead to weight gain hence using it in the right amount is important.

2. Coconut sugar

Coconut sugar is another popular natural sugar substitutes. It is used in its unrefined form hence its vitamins and minerals are beneficial for the body. It does lead to sugar fluctuations in the blood but a diabetic should consult his/her doctor before its consumption.

3. Honey

Honey is one of the most commonly found natural sugar substitutes. It can be used in a wide range of dishes and is also healthy for the heart. Honey also has anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties.

4. Dates

Dates are one of the best natural sugar substitutes. You can either use dates directly or you can use them by making a paste. Dates are usually used in smoothies and baked goods.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

