Kajal Aggarwal Shares Healthy Carrot Cake Recipe With Fans; Check Here

Kajal Aggarwal recently gave away the recipe of carrot cake that she baked at home. She also uploaded pictures of the cake before and after it was baked. She has mentioned in the caption how the cake can serve as the perfect mid-day snack.

Kajal Aggarwal’s healthy carrot cake

Kajal Aggarwal recently posted pictures of a cake that she baked and also gave away the recipe for it. The cake was described as gluten-free and sugar-free in the caption for the post. She has mentioned how the cake has been made using almond flour while the other important ingredients mentioned are ground cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, carrots, pecan nuts and flax seeds. Kajal Aggarwal has also written that the cake required 30 to 35 minutes of oven time. She has added that the cake is easy to make. She has written towards the end of the caption that getting a proper picture was difficult as the cake was over within 15 minutes. Have a look at the complete recipe for the carrot cake in the caption of Kajol Aggrawal’s Instagram post here.

Kajal Aggrawal’s gooey quinoa brownies

Kajal Aggarwal also put up the recipe for dark chocolate and peanut butter gooey quinoa brownies as she baked a few in her oven. She also posted step by step pictures of the brownies along with the detailed explanation. She has mentioned how she used organic coconut sugar to get the dish ready. Kajal Aggarwal also mentioned her love for peanut butter chips in the post. Have a look at the recipe here:

