Updated January 19th, 2024 at 00:17 IST

Never Combine These Foods With Milk To Avoid Indigestion

Milk usually takes longer to digest, and when combined with certain items, can cause serious health ailments. There are food items that you should avoid.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Avoid certain foods with milk
Avoid certain foods with milk | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Milk is considered a source of essential nutrients. But it should be consumed only after consuming certain specific foods. It is not advisable to consume milk with certain foods because it leads to various health ailments and digestive discomfort. The combination of milk with certain food items offers insights into making informed choices for a balanced and harmonious diet.

There are various food items that you should avoid while consuming milk

1. Avoid fish and milk

There is a popular belief that consuming milk with fish or milk products is not harmful for health. But there is no scientific claim to support this fact. While there is also another popular fact, fish and milk products cannot be consumed together safely as part of a healthy and balanced diet.

Image credits: Unsplash

 

2. Avoid eating bananas and milk

Many doctors say that the combination of bananas and milk can affect the digestion process and sleep patterns as well. Generally, if one wants to eat a banana after drinking milk, it is recommended that it be consumed after 20 minutes to prevent side effects.

 

Image credits: Unsplash

 

3. Avoid melons and milk


According to Ayurveda, milk acts as a laxative, and melons have diuretic properties, resulting in a clash of functions. According to a report in India today, stomach acids are required to digest the melon for making the milk curdle, causing gastric issues.

 

Image credits: Unsplash

 

4. Avoid having radish and milk

Avoid consuming milk immediately after eating radish because the radish generates warmth in the body, and if you combine it with milk, it may result in issues like heartburn, acid reflux, and stomach pain.

5. Avoid combining sour things with milk

Mixing milk with sour and citrus fruits or ingredients because of the presence of vitamin C and citric acid in sour foods like orange and lemon. It can lead to acid reflux, heartburn, an upset stomach, and allergies.

6. Yogurt

In Ayurveda, it is not recommended to combine yogurt with milk. He adds that any fermented product should not be consumed with milk. with the channels or roots of the body and can result in infections.

7. Egg, meat, and fish

According to the popular belief that fish and milk should not be consumed together, the idea that the combination can also result in various kinds of health problems, like skin diseases, digestive issues, and even death,.

In conclusion, to know whether consuming milk with certain products is healthy or not, a consultation with a physician is recommended.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 00:17 IST

