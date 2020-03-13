Non-perishable Healthy Food Items That Can Help You Not Touch Junks

Vending machines are now considered to be the Number 1 option when it comes to office or working spaces. But vending machines usually contain high fat and low-fiber material since come in cheap and are usually part of the junk food category. But these vending machine snacks can be harmful in the long run. So here’s how you can avoid eating junk food from the vending machine and choose some non-perishable healthy food items.

Quick and healthy non-perishable food items

1. Dry fruits

Dry fruits are one of the best healthy non-perishable food items. Dry fruits are a food items that are available all-round the year. Dry fruits also provide the body essential nutrients and are a great source of fibre.

2. Breakfast cereals

Breakfast cereals are also one of the most unique and easily accessible non-perishable food items. Breakfast cereals are also a great source of fibre. These cereals usually come in different flavours and also contain dry fruits and nuts. But while choosing your breakfast cereal it is important to look for high-fibre and low-sugar cereals. You can have breakfast cereals with milk or they can even be consumed as a normal snack.

3. Instant oatmeal packets

Instant oatmeal packets are also a good way to escape the vending machine craving. Instant oatmeal packets come in handy when you looking for something more than a snack. Instant oatmeal packets also come in travel friendly sizes hence you can carry multiple packets or store them in your office locker or kitchen storage area.

4. Low-fat yoghurt and fruits

Low-fat yoghurt also comes in small packages. Seasonal fruits and some yoghurt is not only a healthy alternative for vending machine food but also filling. This option can also be considered as a small meal.

