Here's A Healthy Pasta Salad Recipe To Cook On A Busy Evening In Less Than Half An Hour

There is nothing better than an easy to cook recipe after a tiring day at work. Opting for an unhealthy diet regime might lead to severe health issues in the long run. However, an easy and quick to make recipe which is also healthy at the same time might act as a saviour for many who are trying hard to stick to a healthy lifestyle. Hence, here is one recipe which is easy and quick to cook and healthy too at the same time:

Pasta salad recipe

Pasta salad is one of the easiest yet healthiest recipes on which you can rely on a busy evening. Pasta salad is an Italian dish which is also one of the most famous Italian dishes across the globe. This dish barely takes half an hour to be prepared for someone who's preparing it for the first time.



Pasta is one such ingredient that you can use in a variety of ways as it does not have a taste of its own and thus can easily blend with a number of ingredients. Here is the recipe for classic pasta salad:

Ingredients of pasta salad recipe

25 grams shell shaped pasta or pasta rigatoni

1 or 2 Garlic cloves

¼ cup Finely chopped onion (optional)

1 Medium size tomato (optional)

1 Small cucumber (optional)

1 tablespoon Extra virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon Herbes de Provence

1 teaspoon Dry basil OR ¼ cup chopped basil

½ teaspoon Dry oregano

½ or 1 tablespoon Garlic chives

9 to 10 Pitted black olives, Sliced

½ teaspoon Balsamic vinegar (optional)

Salt as required

Black pepper powder as required

Pasta salad recipe

Cooking pasta for pasta salad

Heat enough water with some salt.

When the water starts boiling, add the pasta along with the garlic clove

Cook the pasta till they are done. Drain.

To avoid the pasta from sticking to each other, add some oil and stir gently.

Making pasta salad

In a salad bowl, add all the veggies and herbs. Add the pasta and toss.

Take the cooked garlic clove and mash it in a mortar & pestle.

To this add the olive oil, vinegar, salt & pepper.

Stir the seasoning and add it to the pasta.

Toss and serve pasta salad garnished with some pomegranate arils.

