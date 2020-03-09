Here's A Healthy Pasta Salad Recipe To Cook On A Busy Evening In Less Than Half An Hour

There is nothing better than an easy to cook recipe after a tiring day at work. Opting for an unhealthy diet regime might lead to severe health issues in the long run. However, an easy and quick to make recipe which is also healthy at the same time might act as a saviour for many who are trying hard to stick to a healthy lifestyle. Hence, here is one recipe which is easy and quick to cook and healthy too at the same time:
Also Read | Here's A Delicious Jain Pasta Recipe That You Must Check Out
Pasta salad is one of the easiest yet healthiest recipes on which you can rely on a busy evening. Pasta salad is an Italian dish which is also one of the most famous Italian dishes across the globe. This dish barely takes half an hour to be prepared for someone who's preparing it for the first time.
Pasta is one such ingredient that you can use in a variety of ways as it does not have a taste of its own and thus can easily blend with a number of ingredients. Here is the recipe for classic pasta salad:
Also Read | Exotic Pasta With Chicken Is A Must-try Dish For All Food Lovers; Check Out Recipe Here
Also Read | Pasta And Spaghetti Recipes That Can Be Easily Prepared At Home
Also Read | Pasta Salad Recipe For Your Next Get-together That Will Impress Your Family And Friends
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.