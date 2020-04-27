COVID-19 Lockdown Can Have You Washing Leafy Vegetables With THESE Easy Steps

It is very important one must indulge in washing leafy vegetables amidst the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown so that the food consumed turns out to be healthy. Most of the vegetables tend to have a natural protective coating. So it is very important to wash them thoroughly under water before one can cook or eat them.

However, washing leafy vegetables much ahead of time is also a wrong notion which may result in them getting spoiled. One can indulge in washing leafy vegetables amidst the COVID-19 lockdown and storing them a few days before they can cook. However, the key is also to keep the artificial soaps at bay during washing leafy vegetables which can spoil them. Here are some simple steps by which you can ensure washing leafy vegetables before they are being cooked amidst the COVID-19 lockdown.

How to clean vegetables amid lockdown

It is essential that amidst the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, one must wash their hands properly with soap and hot water for about 20 seconds before they start washing leafy vegetables. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the immediate next step has to include washing leafy vegetables under the cold running tap water thoroughly. However, leafy vegetables like cabbage or lettuce have to have their outer leaves removed before the washing process.

One has to rinse the vegetables thoroughly amidst the COVID-19 lockdown

It is also necessary to throw away the discoloured leaves of the vegetables before washing them. It is important to rinse the leafy vegetables in a colander or use a salad spinner amidst the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. The next step is to pat the vegetables dry using a paper towel. It is of utmost importance to remember that one has to wash the leafy vegetables immediately after bringing them home amidst the COVID-19 lockdown so that the nutritious values of the vegetables are restored effectively.