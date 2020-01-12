Orange And Ginger Detox Drink Recipe That You Must Drink For Good Health

Doctors recommend drinking eight glasses of water every day. However, many add some ingredients to plain water and make a concoction calling it a 'detox drink'. Detox drinks are said to help your body get rid of toxins, improve your energy levels and help you lose weight. Take a look at one such easy recipe and how to make a detox drink consisting of orange and ginger.

ALSO READ| Health: Detox Drinks That Can Give You Healthy Skin And Hair

Orange And Ginger Detox Drink Recipe

Ingredients

1 carrot, 2 Oranges, raw crushed turmeric, crushed ginger, rock salt, 1 lemon. (Serves 2 glasses)

Method

Juice out the oranges and carrots separately

Now take a blender and mix both of the juices along with turmeric and ginger

Blend them for not more than 30 seconds and squeeze a lemon in the mix

Strain for any seeds or residue and serve. Sprinkle a bit of rock salt just before you sip

ALSO READ| Detox Drinks: List Of A Few Drinks To Make At Home For A Perfect Weight Loss Journey

Tips to detox

If you’ve been worried about the harmful chemicals and pollutants harming your body, take a look at these detox tips

Drinking a glass of water right after you wake up can help in flushing out toxins from your organs after a whole night of inactivity

Eating food items that are rich in fibre can greatly improve the detox process. Some detoxifying food items such as brown rice, fresh fruits like apples, oranges, pomegranate and banana, and organically grown vegetables like beetroot, spinach, broccoli, seaweed and radishes have been known to improve your metabolism and overall health

Vitamin C is also very beneficial for the body as it helps in producing glutathione. Glutathione is a compound found in the liver that helps in removing the toxins from our body. Sulfur-rich foods like eggs, broccoli, and garlic also help enhance glutathione

Avoid processed foods, eat less meat, and dairy to give your digestive system a break to rejuvenate itself

Consume lots of vegetables and whole fruit, while you are going for a detox

Raw nuts, seeds, avocados and pears provide essential healthy fats that slow down your digestion and releases more energy so that you don't feel fatigued while you are detoxifying your body

Start the day with hot water and fresh lemon before having breakfast

(Source: Healthline and excerpts from an interview by reputed nutritionists and dietician)

ALSO READ| Detox Diets: Debunking 5 Myths That Everyone Hears While Detoxing

ALSO READ| Detox Water Recipes: 8 Best Detox Water Recipes For Weight Loss

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.