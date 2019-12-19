The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Health: Detox Drinks That Can Give You Healthy Skin And Hair

Food

Health: It seems that having a jar full of detox water regularly can help in losing weight and work on the health of your hair. Read here about detox drinks.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Health

Drinking enough water is essential for clear skin. However, the consumption of different detox drinks adds up to the betterment of your skin and hair. Having a jar full of detox water is said to help in weight loss as it helps in increasing metabolism, flushes the toxins right off the body. Here are different types of detox drinks you should try for maintaining healthy skin and hair. 

Also Read | Healthy winter recipe: Try these healthy spinach dishes to keep you warm

Also Read | Study claims Avocados keep obesity in check, boosts health

Detox drinks that will give you healthy skin and hair

Apple and Cinnamon

To prepare apple and cinnamon detox drink, add three two-inch cinnamon barks to the bottom of a one-litre pitcher. Cut out an apple into thin, round slices; and add these into the pitcher. Add water and leave in the fridge for an hour or overnight. According to a medical portal, the antioxidants in the apple can give you glowy skin. Have this detox drink early morning every day. 

Kiwi Cucumber and Mint

Slice one kiwi and one cucumber and put them in a jar. Add some bruised mint leaves. Fill the jar with water and let it settle for two hours. Kiwi cucumber and mint detox water are great to combat bloating. According to another medical journal, it is said that the drink helps the skin glow and aids hair growth. 

Strawberry and Orange 

Add a few mint leaves to a jar of strawberry and orange. Add water and leave it overnight to chill. In the morning, add one spoon of honey to the water before drinking. A medical portal suggests that citrus helps cleanse the body and strawberry also burns fat. 

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Also Read | Best places to try tasty and healthy Burrito Bowls in Mumbai

Also Read | Food Diet | Check out these various types of food diets followed by many

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES