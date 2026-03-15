Inside Oscars 2026 Menu: 120 Chefs To Prep Lavish Food, Drinks And Dessert Items For 1500 At Governors Ball

The Oscars 2026 red carpet will roll out at the iconic The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 16 (IST) as The Academy will honour the best in Hollywood and international cinema. While the star-studded awards night is expected to witness the descent of Hollywood's biggest, the nearly three-hour-long ceremony will surely leave the attendees famished. But, who's serving at the Oscars and what's on the menu for celebs?

Also read: Oscars 2026 Gift Bag Blends Luxury And Bizarre

Oscars will be held on March 16 (IST) | Image: X

Meet the Oscar chef

Wolfgang Puck is the culinary genius behind the most coveted catering gigs in the entertainment world. Puck’s journey in the kitchen began in his native Austria in 1949. His formal training commenced at the tender age of 14. He went on to hone his skills in some of Europe’s most esteemed kitchens before moving to the US at 24. Puck cultivated relationships with the Hollywood elite as he began working at Ma Maison. Quickly, he opened his own fine dining establishment Spago on the Sunset Strip, California.

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Wolfgang Puck has been serving at the Governors Ball since 1995 | Image: Instagram

Puck began making regular appearances at Good Morning America and even launched his Emmy winning web series Wolfgang Puck’s Cooking Class in 2000. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) entrusted him with catering the lavish Governors Ball in 1995. The Governors Ball is where the celebs head to after the Oscars ceremony for the Academy's official post-Oscars celebration. It is here the winners get their statuette engraved.

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After 1995, Puck became the go-to man for after Oscars catering service at the Governors Ball. The 98th Academy Awards this year will mark Puck's 32nd time preparing a lavish feast at the world's most coveted entertainment awards ceremony.

Meet the team feeding celebs at Oscars

Given the scale of the event and around 1500 guests expected to turn up, Wolfgang Puck has his own army of chefs to prepare and deliver the elaborate Oscars menu. He has a team of 75 savoury chefs and 45 pastry chefs who will prepare a vast selection of dishes worldwide.

120 chefs are tasked with preparing the menu served at the Oscars | Image: X

What's on the menu?

Oscars 2026 menu will feature over 70 different items. 7000 glasses of champagne, 5 different types of wine, approximately 90 kilos of steak served and 600 pizzas are expected to be served during the awards night. Guests can also look forward to sushi, Oscar-shaped smoked salmon with caviar, chicken pot pie and Wagyu steak frites. A sushi and salmon station with five chefs preparing handrolls, nigiri and crispy rice cakes have been set up.