Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 08:54 IST

Pancake Day 2024: Different Versions Of The Popular Breakfast Delicacy That You Must Try

This pancake day, let us allow ourselves to enjoy different varieties of this universally popular breakfast dish.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Pancake Varieties To Try
Pancake Varieties To Try | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pancakes are a much-loved breakfast staple enjoyed around the world, and with a little creativity, you can transform this classic dish into a delicious culinary adventure and add a magical twist to your early morning spread. These fluffy treats of joy can be made in several different ways. Here are some versions of the dish you can try.

Classic buttermilk pancakes

Start your pancake journey with the timeless favourite – classic buttermilk pancakes. These pancakes are light, fluffy, and irresistibly tender, thanks to the tangy flavour of buttermilk. Serve them with a generous drizzle of maple syrup and a pat of butter for a comforting and indulgent breakfast treat.

Blueberry pancakes

Elevate your breakfast with the vibrant sweetness of blueberry pancakes. Fresh or frozen blueberries are folded into the pancake batter, bursting with juicy flavour with every bite. These pancakes are not only delicious but also packed with antioxidants, making them a nutritious addition to your morning routine.

Chocolate chip pancakes

Indulge your sweet tooth with decadent chocolate chip pancakes. Semi-sweet chocolate chips are scattered throughout the pancake batter, melting into gooey pockets of chocolatey goodness when cooked. Serve these pancakes with whipped cream and a sprinkle of chocolate shavings for an extra indulgent treat.

Banana nut pancakes

Enjoy the natural sweetness of bananas with banana nut pancakes. Ripe bananas are mashed and mixed into the pancake batter, adding moisture and a hint of caramelised flavour. Chopped nuts, such as walnuts or pecans, provide a satisfying crunch and nutty aroma, making these pancakes a wholesome and delicious breakfast option.

Savoury spinach and feta pancakes

For those who are fond of a savoury breakfast option, savoury spinach and feta pancakes are the perfect choice. Fresh spinach and crumbled feta cheese are mixed into the pancake batter, creating pancakes that are hearty, flavorful, and nutritious. Top them with a dollop of Greek yoghurt and a sprinkle of black pepper for a satisfying morning meal.

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 08:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

10 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

10 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

10 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

10 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

10 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

10 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

10 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

10 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

10 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

13 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

16 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

16 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

16 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

16 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

17 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

17 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Live: 'Delhi Chalo' March Commences From Punjab, Section 144 in Delhi

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Pamela Anderson’s Bare-Faced Makeup Free Looks Draw Attention

    Lifestyle16 minutes ago

  3. WWE Raw Results: Explosive action unfolds as Cody Rhodes saves Sami Zayn

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  4. Biden Campaign's TikTok Debut Sparks National Security Concerns

    World18 minutes ago

  5. Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam Crawls Its Way To ₹15 Crore In 4 Days

    Entertainment20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement