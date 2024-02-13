Advertisement

Pancakes are a much-loved breakfast staple enjoyed around the world, and with a little creativity, you can transform this classic dish into a delicious culinary adventure and add a magical twist to your early morning spread. These fluffy treats of joy can be made in several different ways. Here are some versions of the dish you can try.

Classic buttermilk pancakes

Start your pancake journey with the timeless favourite – classic buttermilk pancakes. These pancakes are light, fluffy, and irresistibly tender, thanks to the tangy flavour of buttermilk. Serve them with a generous drizzle of maple syrup and a pat of butter for a comforting and indulgent breakfast treat.

Blueberry pancakes

Elevate your breakfast with the vibrant sweetness of blueberry pancakes. Fresh or frozen blueberries are folded into the pancake batter, bursting with juicy flavour with every bite. These pancakes are not only delicious but also packed with antioxidants, making them a nutritious addition to your morning routine.

Chocolate chip pancakes

Indulge your sweet tooth with decadent chocolate chip pancakes. Semi-sweet chocolate chips are scattered throughout the pancake batter, melting into gooey pockets of chocolatey goodness when cooked. Serve these pancakes with whipped cream and a sprinkle of chocolate shavings for an extra indulgent treat.

Banana nut pancakes

Enjoy the natural sweetness of bananas with banana nut pancakes. Ripe bananas are mashed and mixed into the pancake batter, adding moisture and a hint of caramelised flavour. Chopped nuts, such as walnuts or pecans, provide a satisfying crunch and nutty aroma, making these pancakes a wholesome and delicious breakfast option.

Savoury spinach and feta pancakes

For those who are fond of a savoury breakfast option, savoury spinach and feta pancakes are the perfect choice. Fresh spinach and crumbled feta cheese are mixed into the pancake batter, creating pancakes that are hearty, flavorful, and nutritious. Top them with a dollop of Greek yoghurt and a sprinkle of black pepper for a satisfying morning meal.