Panchkuta Ki Sabzi: Here Is The Recipe Of This Mouth-watering Rajasthani Cuisine

Panchkuta is a dish essentially prepared of 5 main ingredients that are found across widely in the Great Thar Desert. This is also termed as the mainstay food for travellers in Rajasthan. This dish is mostly carried while travelling because it can stay for a longer time and does not need to be refrigerated, like other foods. These ingredients may not be available in urban cities mostly, but if you have an old general store or a big one in your area, there are chances that you may get them. The individuals in Rajasthan prefer to soak these items in buttermilk for a while before cooking, only during the off-season. This special Rajasthani dish is served with Phulkas, Kadhi or steamed rice. To add the sweetness to this tangy sabzi, you can add jaggery to it. So, here is the recipe of this special sabzi prepared that is a pride of Rajasthani cuisine:

Other details:

Cuisine: Rajasthan

Course: Lunch/ Dinner

Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Serving: 4 People

Recipe of Panchkuta ki Sabzi

Ingredients

1 cup Sangri (dried beans of Khejari tree)

½ tsp Turmeric powder

½ tsp Cumin seeds

1 tsp Red chili powder

2 tsp Coriander powder

4 dried red chilly

Water as required

Salt as per taste

2 tbsp oil

3 small dried mango pieces

¼ cup dried Gunda or gum berry (Chorda myxa)

¼ cup Kumat (dried seeds of acacia fruits)

¼ cup Ker (dried berries of Capparis deciduas)

1 pinch asafoetida powder

Method

Soak Ker, Sangari, Kumat, Gunda in plain water for an hour or two.

Clean all the ingredients soaked in water gently using your fingers to rub them and drain the water. Repeat this action for at least 6-7 times to get rid of the dirt.

Let the ingredients soak overnight, to make the taste enhance and authentic.

Rinse it again and boil the ingredients, Ker, Sangari, Kumat, Gunda and dried mango with a cup of water and add a little turmeric for 10 minutes.

Finely chop the mango pieces and dried red chilly.

Heat oil in a pan and crackle cumin and fennel seeds properly, but do not let it burn.

Add the finely chopped dried red chili, coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chili powder and asafoetida powder to the oil.

Then lastly add the boiled ingredients, salt and 2-3 tsp of water in the pan and cook for a few minutes till water soaks.

Serve it hot with jowar/bajra roti and buttermilk.

